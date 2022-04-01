Mandiwanza appointed new Zimra chairman

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has appointed prominent industrialist and Dairibord Holdings chief executive officer, Mr Anthony Mandiwanza, as substantive chairman of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, announced the appointment yesterday, including additional board members for the tax collector.

The appointments are with effect from 30 March 2022 and have been done following consultation with President Mnangagwa and in line with the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Zimra Act (Chapter 23:11).

“I am pleased to announce the following appointments to the board of Zimra; Mr Antony S. Mandiwanza who is the board chairman, Mr Bongani Khumalo board member, Mr Johnsai Tandi Dewah board member and Mr Paradza Paradza board member,” said Prof Ncube in a statement.

“The appointments are for an initial period of three years and are with effect from 30 March 2022.”

The latest appointment puts to rest the anxiety over the absence of a substantive chairman following the departure of Mr Callisto Jokonya, who was hauled before the courts on accusations of abuse of office.

[email protected]