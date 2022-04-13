COVID 19: No deaths recorded in the last 24 hours

Blessing Karubwa, Online Reporter

NO one succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday as the country recorded 84 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 247 094 cases, 5 460 deaths and 240 584recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 97% and active cases remain on 1 054.

All cases were local.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 5 747 904 people having received their first dose, 3 600 980 receiving their second dose while 547 429 receiving their third dose.

A total of 19 578 received their first jab yesterday, 3 378 received their second jab while 7 592 received their third jab.

As of April 11, 2022, at 3 PM there were 22 people that were hospitalized with four new admissions. Six people were admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 15 people had mild to moderate symptoms. One person was asymptomatic and no one had severe symptoms.

Seven of the 22 hospitalized were vaccinated and 15 were not vaccinated.

Mashonaland East recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Matabeleland North with 18 new cases.

Bulawayo had 10 new cases followed by Manicaland with nine new cases.

Matabeleland South recorded seven new cases followed by Midlands with six new cases.

Mashonaland West had five new cases while Harare recorded four new cases.

Masvingo had three new cases followed by Mashonaland Central which recorded two new cases.

