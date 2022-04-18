COVID 19: One dies as active cases continue falling

Blessing Karubwa, Online Reporter

ONE person succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday as the country recorded 17 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 247 278 cases, 5 463 deaths and 241 012 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 97 percent and active cases fall to 803.

All cases were local.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 5 789 031 people having received their first dose, 3 614 353 receiving their second dose while 565 626 receiving their third dose.

A total of 5 224 received their first jab yesterday, 1 294 received their second jab while 1 551 received their third jab.

As of April 16, 2022, at 3 PM there were 14 people that were hospitalized with no new admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while nine people had mild to moderate symptoms. Two people were asymptomatic and three people had severe symptoms.

Three of the 14 hospitalized were vaccinated and 11 were not vaccinated.

Matabeleland South recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Harare with four new cases.

Bulawayo, Mashonaland East and Manicaland recorded two cases each while other provinces had no cases.

