COVID-19: One person dies as active cases fall

File pic: Magwegwe High School pupils being vaccinated against deadly Covid-19 at the institution in Bulawayo

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

ONE person succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 499 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 241 548 cases, 5 408 deaths and 231 012 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remained at 96 percent as active cases went down to 5 128.

100 of the new cases reported yesterday were from outbreaks detected from schools in Mashonaland East (48)), Mashonaland West (25), Masvingo (13)), Manicaland (6), Matabeleland North (4) and Mashonaland Central (4).

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 386 211 people having received their first dose, 3 418 175 receiving their second dose while 152 203 received their third dose.

A total of 3 314 received their first jab yesterday, 3 545 received their second jab while 2 384 received their third jab.

As of March 10, 2022, at 3 PM there were 60 people that were hospitalized with eight new admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 50 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Four people were asymptomatic while six people had severe symptoms.

Mashonaland East recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Manicaland with 76 cases. Masvingo and Matabeleland North recorded 58 new cases each followed by Matabeleland South with 38 new cases.

Midlands recorded 32 new cases while Mashonaland Central recorded 26 new cases. Harare recorded 16 new cases while Harare recorded 26 new cases.

Bulawayo recorded the least number of cases which is 4.

