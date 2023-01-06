COVID-19 tightens grip as 65 more cases emerge

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

SIXTY-FIVE more Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours with a daily average of new cases rising to 45 from 42 which was recorded on Wednesday.

According to the situational report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, no deaths were recorded during the same period and the national recovery rate remains at 98 percent. “In terms of vaccination update, 681 people received the 1st dose today bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 6 587 639 while 639 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 4 954 906. A total of 212 people received their 3rd dose bringing cumulative to 1 285 171,” read the report.

The Ministry said as of Wednesday there were 20 hospitalised cases of which five were new admissions, three asymptomatic, four mild to moderate and 14 severe. Of those three are in intensive care units. “As of Thursday, Zimbabwe had recorded 260 376 cases 254 185 including recoveries and 5 639 deaths.” – @thamamoe