COVID-19: Two die as active cases fall

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

TWO people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 273 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 245b467 cases, 5 434 deaths and 236 096 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 96 percent.

Active cases went down to 3 937.

25 of the new cases reported yesterday were from outbreaks detected from schools in Manicaland (13), Mashonaland West (10) and Bulawayo (2).

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 700 826 people having received their first dose, 3 458 864 receiving their second dose while 217 032 receiving their third dose.

A total of 115 008 received their first jab yesterday, 6 000 received their second jab while 16 944 received their third jab.

As of March 23, 2022, at 3 PM there were 40 people that were hospitalized with four 10 admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 36 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Four people were asymptomatic and no one had severe symptoms.

Matabeleland North recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Mashonaland East which recorded 66 new cases. Manicaland had 31 new cases followed by Mashonaland West with 27 new cases. Midlands had 19 new cases while Mashonaland Central had 16 new cases.

Masvingo recorded 10 new cases.

Matabeleland South recorded 5 new cases followed by Harare which recorded 3 new cases.

Bulawayo recorded the least number of cases which is 2.

[email protected]