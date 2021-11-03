COVID-19 Update: 4 die as 36 new cases are recorded

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

FOUR people succumbed to Covid-19 while 36 new cases were recorded in the country yesterday.

All the new cases are local transmissions.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 45 from 44.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said 23 of the new cases were from outbreaks in schools in Masvingo which had 15, Matabeleland South six and Manicaland with two.

There were 25 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 96 percent while active cases went up to 585 from 574 the previous day.

A total of 6 075 PCR tests were done and positivity was 0.66 percent.

Masvingo had the highest 15 new cases followed by Manicaland which had nine, and Matabeleland South and Mashonaland East which had six each.

Bulawayo, Harare, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West recorded a single new case each while Matabeleland North and Midlands did not have new cases.

The four deaths were recorded in Bulawayo and Manicaland which had two each.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 8 602 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 3 325 612.

A total of 10 343 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative second dose to 2 610 796 as at Tuesday at 4pm.

As of 1 November 2021, at 3PM, there were 43 people who were hospitalized. Of these, six were new admissions, 11 were asymptomatic, 27 had mild to moderate symptoms while four were severe and a single person was in the intensive care unit.

“As of 2 November, Zimbabwe has now recorded 133 047 confirmed cases, 127 779 recoveries and 4 683 deaths,” reads a statement from the Ministry. – @ncubeleon