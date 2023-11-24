Cowdray Park GBV epicentre in Bulawayo

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

COWDRAY Park suburb in Bulawayo has the highest number of Gender-Based Violence cases reported in the city this year, police have revealed.

Last month Dingani Sibanda (31) from the suburb fatally assaulted his live-in girlfriend, Simelinkosi Sibanda (27) before he fled the scene leaving the deceased’s seven-month-old baby screaming next to its mother’s lifeless body.

He was arrested at Mac’s Garage while waiting to board a lift to South Africa, a day after committing the grisly murder.

More than three GBV cases are reported daily in the suburb and most of them are from women seeking refuge because of abusive partners.

This was revealed at a Gender-Based Violence awareness campaign which was held by Emthonjeni Women’s Forum in partnership with the police in the suburb ahead of the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV which is starting tomorrow.

The stakeholders organised a roadshow in the suburb where they raised awareness and encouraged residents to shun violence against girls and women.

The 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is a global campaign that runs from November 25 to December 10 every year. The campaign aims to raise awareness on GBV as well as take action to end the violence.

This year’s campaign is running under the’ theme: “UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls.”

Bulawayo deputy provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said it was worrying that police in the suburb were receiving three to five GBV cases daily.

“The main drivers of gender-based violence in this suburb are drug and substance abuse, disputes over WhatsApp messages, use of money and dispute over children’s mischief,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She urged residents to desist from engaging in violence and said those that witness violence should not hesitate to report to the police even if the victims are not related to them.

“It is everyone’s duty to report domestic violence cases even if those involved are not related to you,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said because of the campaigns against GBV, police have discovered that men are also victims of GBV but are reluctant to report for fear of being laughed at.

Mrs Lizinetha Beta from Emthonjeni Women’s Forum said they chose to launch their awareness campaign in Cowdray Park because most of the people who visit their organisation are from the suburb.

She said most of the victims are accused of infidelity and in some cases the fight was over money.

“When women visit our offices we offer counselling and also assist to capacitate them economically so that they can also bring income to the home,” said Mrs Beta.

Residents from the suburb said drug and substance abuse as well as economic challenges were the big drivers of gender-based violence.

Mr Albert Ndlovu, a representative of Cowdray Park in the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association said because of the bad roads and lack of infrastructure in the suburb, it is sometimes difficult for police and the neighbourhood watch committee members to respond to distress calls from victims of GBV. He said because of low rentals, the suburb has also attracted illegal gold miners (amakorokoza) who are known for being violent.

Mrs Tambudzai Mdimba said the major challenge in the fight against GBV was that many women were withdrawing cases against their abusive husbands or boyfriends because the abusers in most cases were the breadwinners.

Another resident Mr Kenneth Sibanda said GBV cases are high among youths because they do not respect culture anymore.

He said girls are living with men who have not bothered to pay lobola for them hence most of them are being abused because they cannot go back to their parents to seek protection.

“I respect my wife because I paid lobola for her and I often visit my in-laws which is different from what these young men and women are doing,” said Mr Sibanda.

@flora_sibanda