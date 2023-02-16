Crowd beats armed robbers unconscious

Crowd beats armed robbers unconscious Two of the suspected armed robbers that were beaten until they fell unconscious. picture credit - Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

ALERT members of the public in Beitbridge yesterday apprehended two alleged armed robbers who had lured an illegal money changer to a secluded place.

The mob that beat the suspected robbers. Picture credit: Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services

Initially, there were three suspects, but one escaped. The crowd beat the duo until they fell unconscious.

A firearm that was retrieved from the duo. Picture credit: Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services

According to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana, the trio also tried to hijack the victim’s car.

A firearm that was retrieved from the duo. Picture credit: Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services

“Yesterday three alleged armed robbers lured an illicit currency dealer to a secluded place through a phone call pretending to be genuine clients. They tried to hijack his car and he fought them, had tyre burst. One escaped and two were apprehended by members of the public,” wrote Mr Mangwana on his Twitter timeline.

@skhumoyo2000

