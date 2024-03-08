 Cubbicky finds self in latest album

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

FAST rising hip hop artiste Cubbicky on Thursday released an album that speaks of his soul searching journey.

The album is titled Ubizo and is found on platforms that include Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, iTunes, Tidal & YouTube.

It has 12 tracks; Ngifudumele, Message, Ijele Lothando, Phethe Kahle, Ngithathekile, Imizamo, Sondela, Isoka, Ubizo, Ng’sazobuya, Ooh My Love and Ngizoba Yini.

Cubbicky said Ubizo in a nutshell defines his journey of finding himself as a musician.

“When your soul gets to the state of maturity, you begin to understand that, that there are greater powers that be, which affect and control your life regardless of what you want for yourself. This is a time of soul searching when one starts to feel the power that we all have within ourselves.

“We all have a calling in life but it is very hard to follow it because at times it makes us scared. We fear judgement from other people and decide to do things according to social norms.

So as for me Music is my calling, I try to focus on other things in life but it still calls me,” said Cubbicky.

@mthabisi_mthire