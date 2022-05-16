Dance, music derby as Makokoba meets Pumula

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Makokoba will meet Pumula suburb at a dance and music derby that is being hosted by Lokshin Movement and Home of Arts.

The event that will be held next week Saturday is expected to start at 2pm. It will be filled with performances from Asante Mo, TRP, Lights Out, Senko, Whole Tribe, TCK, Poly Da Nqoe, Swizzy and Mandie Mae while on the decks will be DJ Tee Boy The King and DJ Beast.

One of the co-founders of Lokshin Movement, Newman Trindad aka Daiman said the event seeks to draw closer, youths to the creative sector so that they shun drug abuse.

“The Makokoba and Pumula communities are affected by the most dangerous drugs that include crystal meth hence why we’re working on a campaign called #amnotkoolwithmeth drug abuse which will be happening in the city in July.

“With these shows, we’re hoping to raise funds to help the organisations push the campaign in July. The event also seeks to promote and showcase our local talent to bring back the township vibe,” said Sir Trindad.

Home of Arts director Happy Mpofu said: “Our other mission is to promote up-and-coming artistes so that we create collaborations and networking between Pumula and Makokoba artistes.” – @mthabisi_mthire