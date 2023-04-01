Determination paves way to stardom for Yeye M

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Success is not a fleeting moment, but a journey paved with determination, hard work, and preparation. As Zimbabwe-born singer Yeye M crosses borders to chase her dreams in the US, she knows that she is ripe and ready for stardom.

Yeye M (23) is a rising star with a mission to connect with her roots while pursuing her musical aspirations. Although she has been in the States for most of her life, she sings in IsiNdebele, a nod to her Zimbabwean heritage. Yeye M dropped her first EP, Sila, last year, and it opened doors for her, leading to collaborations with legendary musicians and performing on international stages.

“We all are somewhere in the world hustling to make something of ourselves and musically, I’ve only really come out over the past year. I dropped my first project last year in February and on this side of the world, it just created opportunities for me. All those bookings I was able to get basically on my own and from the small traction I received from my debut EP, Sila. And mostly just people believe in my talent and give me a platform to do my thing and grow,” she said.

Despite her success, Yeye M is keen to reconnect with her roots and make her presence felt in Zimbabwe.

“I’m not really on anyone’s radar in Zimbabwe. I’m not really sure why, but I would love to change that because it’s so important to connect with my people. It’s like I’m connecting with everyone else but my own but yeah that’s all has to change now because it’s so important for me to stay connected to my roots. Wherever I am in the world, the best way to bridge the gap is to speak the language that connects to our souls. That’s really why I spent three months back home. I needed a break but also, I wanted it to feel like home again,” said the Umakoti singer.

She hopes to bridge the gap by speaking the language that connects with her soul, bringing her people closer to her music.

Her debut EP has four songs which include Khumbula, When I Saw You, Seasons, and Guest List.

Yeye M is a virtual student at Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood, California, where she is studying for a Bachelor of Science degree in Entertainment Business. Her goal is to create a fair lab that supports and nurtures young talent, using the knowledge she gains from her studies.

As she continues on her musical journey, Yeye M hopes to collaborate with Kabza De Small, one-half of the Scorpions Kings.

She has performed on stage with legendary musicians like Focalistic, Major League DJz, Simi, Flavour, and Bella Shmurda.

“The most memorable show for me was this past December when I opened up for Sha Sha in Harare. I can’t put my finger on it but the vibe was just different. I felt my most confident. My family was watching me and the people were just vibing. That to me was the best feeling ever. That performance reassured me that slowly but surely, I’m getting into my groove and I’m ready to take the next step in my musical journey,” she shared.

Yeye M believes that success is not an overnight event, but a culmination of hard work, determination, and preparation. With these values ingrained in her, Yeye M is poised to take on the world and make her mark on the music industry.

In her own words, “All those bookings I was able to get basically on my own and from the small traction I received from my debut EP, Sila. And mostly just people believe in my talent and give me a platform to do my thing and grow . . . I’m getting into my groove and I’m ready to take the next step in my musical journey.”