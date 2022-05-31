Devolution funds bring cheer to Gwanda residents

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

A NEW school, Phakama Primary that is being built using devolution funds opened its doors to learners yesterday in Gwanda’s Hlalani Kuhle/Garikai area in Ward 8.

The project is one of the many transformative infrastructure development initiatives in Matabeleland South province being funded by devolution funds that Treasury is allocating to local authorities.

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is empowering local authorities by disbursing devolution funds to fund development projects identified by respective communities. The local authorities are funding projects such as construction of clinics, classroom blocks, roads and bridges, among others.

Yesterday 200 learners began their early childhood development classes at Phakama Primary School following the completion of a classroom block with more learners set to be accommodated later as work progresses.

Residents from the area had in the past contributed US$1 each towards buying building material to build the school and only managed to construct a slab for a classroom block.

Gwanda Municipality later came on board and availed $2,9 million of its devolution funds to complete the classroom block as well as buying furniture.

The funds have also been used to build the foundation of another classroom block, which will allow the school to accommodate more pupils.

Phakama is at the moment operating as an annexure of Jahunda Primary School until it has adequate classrooms.

One of the parents, Mr Bornface Tshuma could not hide his joy when the school opened.

“I am delighted to take my child to the new school. This day is historic because my child is among the first children to enrol at this school,” he said.

Mr Tshuma said the construction of the school is a development that as residents had long waited for.

“We are grateful to the Government for developing our area and we see devolution funds being put to good use,” he said.

Mr Tshuma said he had two other children who were in Grade Four and Seven and hoped they will soon move to Phakama once more classrooms are completed.

He said having a school nearby will cut on transport costs.

Another parent, Ms Liment Phiri, said their area had been neglected for a long time and paid tribute to council and the Government for building the new school.

She said children from the area were walking long distances to different schools with some being forced to cross flooded streams during the rainy season.

Mr Dennis Gogogo, a resident said he had stayed in the area for eight years and could not wait to see the new school open.

Ward 8 councillor, Ntuthuko Ndebele, said pupils from Phakama, Senondo, Geneva, Marriage and Garikai areas will benefit from the school.

Gwanda Municipality director of Housing and Community Services, Mrs Sipho Mlotshwa, said the new school will help ease congestion at other schools and pledged that more classroom blocks will be built to accommodate more learners.

Mrs Mlotshwa said most schools in the area had a high teacher-pupil ratio of up to 1:80 with some learners conducting lessons in the open or being accommodated in tents.

She said the town needs an additional five schools, three primary and two secondary schools in order to ease congestion.

“One of our targets under our five-year strategic plan is construction of new schools,” she said.

Mrs Mlotshwa said the high teacher-pupil ratio compromises quality of education hence the council’s plans to build more schools.

She said the municipality will construct a foot bridge for Phakama Primary School pupils so that they can access the school even during the rainy season. — @DubeMatutu