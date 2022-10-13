Dhewa commemorative gigs on this weekend

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

The late great sungura musician, Tongai ‘Igwe’ Moyo will be remembered through commemorative gigs that have been lined up for the weekend.

The gigs are set to stretch from today up until Sunday with various artistes set to take turns to share the stage with Utakataka Express heir, Peter Moyo at various venues across the country.

With 14 albums to his belt, Dhewa succumbed to Non-Hodgkin’s lyphoma on October 15, 2011, at St Annes Hospital in Harare. Ever since commemorative gigs have been taking place annually in memory of him and this year is no different.

To kickstart proceedings, Peter Moyo will team up with Sulu, Baba Harare and Andy Muridzo at The Platinum in Mutare. The next stop will be Marondera at Pagomo Bar where Young Igwe will share the stage with the legendary zora musician Leonard Zhakata and Samukoko. On Sunday, Dhewa will take his act to Jongwe Corner in Harare for a family show where he will be supported by his father’s longtime best friend Somandla Ndebele and Dhewa-inspired First Farai. Sulu will also return to the fold as well as his young brother Tongai Moyo Junior who also recently joined the music fray.

Young Igwe said all has been set for the gigs adding he is humbled by the support he has been getting from fans and fellow musicians.

“He was not my father alone, but a father to other musicians and a man of the people. He left a mark in the music industry and I’m grateful to fellow musicians who stand with me through and through. This is a way of thanking the Utakataka Express fans for their continued support as we remember our father’s legacy,” he said.

Young Igwe said he is elated to be sharing the stage with his young brother Tongai Junior whom he pledged to continue supporting.

“He is my brother and blood is thicker than water,” he said.

The two once clashed after Tongai Jnr joined the musical fray, but the two have since buried the hatchet and have lately, been sharing the stage regularly.