DJ Nospa to headline Zvishavane Hustlers Party 3rd edition

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO’s finest wheel spinner DJ Nospa will make his way to Zvishavane on Friday where he is headlining the third edition of the Zvishavane Hustlers Party.

The gig makes a comeback by public demand at the traditional venue, Murehwa’s Place after the inaugural and second editions that were held in May and July this year respectively.

Show organiser, Akabe Ncube aka Murehwa said: “The third edition has come after a lot of Zvishavane hustlers demanded it. DJ Nospa, a crowd favourite will headline the show and as usual, he’s going to be supported by Brave The Soloist who is a talented young man.”

“With reduced entry fees, the party is exclusively for people who work and hustle for themselves. This time, they’ll be treated to a free braai,” said Murehwa.

DJ Nospa said it is always an honour to be booked outside the city as he has two shows outside Bulawayo this weekend, one in Zvishavane and the other in Masvingo.

“It’s always a good move for my career to be called to perform outside the city. On Saturday I’ll be playing at Venue Bar in Masvingo. I’m ready to represent the city as I’m going to deliver killer sets. I also have my own new music coming up that I will tease at these shows,” said DJ Nospa.

– @mthabisi_mthire