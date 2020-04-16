Djembe Monks: Pure, unadulterated and LIVE . . . trio hosts quarantine party

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

TRIBAL house trio, Djembe Monks will soon be showcasing its enchanting musical act online as the groups tries to deliver to its fans.

Djembe Monks is comprised of Emmanuel “Rootz” Nkomo on Congo drums, Ngqabutho “Slimzar Wa Africa” Ncube the DJ and Khotso “Torture Drum” Nare on drums. They fuse these three elements to come up with a unique sound.

Later on, today at 5PM, as part of local organisation, The FeedZW’s 2nd anniversary celebrations, Djembe Monks will be partying the night away.

The FeedZW is a young vibrant alternative media platform that produces cutting edge video, visual and audio content.

Djembe Monks’ spokesperson Emmanuel “Rootz” Nkomo said they were bringing their live act to the FeedZw Facebook page.

“We operating in weird times, cannot travel for performances as usual so we are bringing our live act, pure and unadulterated to audiences while they are home. We pretty much want to occupy the cyberspace for people to access some live music and entertainment in this Kafkaesque situation” said Nkomo who plays drums.

He said their show was ideal as people are told to stay at home.

“With people being encouraged to stay home we needed to find way of getting our act to them so we decided to showcase our work through the livestream. These are uncertain times, but the music won’t stop until whatever next thing the universe throws at us,” said Nkomo.

According to Djembe Monks, they are popular for its inimitable and enthralling blend of house music and live percussion. So riveting is their sound, as they jag the traditional African drums and organic vocals with the modern wheel spinning hum.

The precision with which the drummers are able to coordinate their thumping theatrics with the turntables will always leave African music enthusiasts mind blown.

To them music is their outlet, it taps into a very deep place and speaks in a way that regular words cannot.