Umusa Health Care Trust donates medical supplies to Tshelanyemba Hospital in Matobo district

Chronicle Reporter

Bulawayo based non-governmental organisation, Umusa Health Care Trust has donated medical supplies to Tshelanyemba Hospital in Matobo District in a bid to improve health care delivery at the mission hospital.

The medical supplies include sphygmomanometers, thermometers, solar lamps, buckets and water flasks.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Tshelanyemba Hospital recently, Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director Dr Rudo Chikodzore expressed gratitude to Umusa Trust saying the donation would go a long way in assisting staff to provide appropriate care.

Tshelanyemba Hospital medical superintendent Dr Nathan Chiboyiwa said the hospital will ensure that the donation is put to good use.

Before the donation, nurses were using mobile phones to provide light to mothers giving birth at night due to power cuts affecting the area.

“The solar powered lights are a welcome donation to the hospital. I was even planning on borrowing the maternal ward my own flask because the erratic electricity power supply presents challenges when preparing feeds for neonates. We need the flasks to store hot water for later use,” said Dr Chiboyiwa.

Mrs Roseline Dube, one of the Umusa trustees and a nurse by profession said the organisation seeks to serve the community and would continue to work with different health facilities to ensure communities receive essential medical care.

She said Umusa Trust relies on evidence-based approaches for health care delivery and realises the importance of consulting communities on their needs to ensure that interventions are useful to them.

Umusa Health Care Trust seeks to facilitate the success of developmental projects and offers assistance to health facilities that service vulnerable communities in rural areas.