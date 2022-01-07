Djokovic deserves respect: Lock

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN tennis player Benjamin Lock has waged into the Navac Djokovic and Australian authorities’ saga expressing no kind words for the latter.

Djokovic could not provide evidence of double vaccination or a medical exemption when he touched down to defend his Australian Open crown leading to his detention.

The men’s world number one remains in immigration detention in Melbourne and is facing deportation after his entry to the country was denied on Wednesday. He has launched an urgent court challenge to be heard on Monday, a week before the Australian Open begins.

Lock is one of the people who have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the matter.

“Australia making a mockery of the greatest player of all time. You are all so caught up in who is vaccinated and who isn’t that you forget everything. Novak has done on and off the court for Australia including his donations to the wildfires in 2020. Show some respect,” Lock wrote on twitter.

Lock is a member of the Zimbabwe Davis Cup team and has won a number of ITF singles and doubles