DJs Mzoe, Nospa to headline Supermed Health Expo

Mthabisi Tshuma

DJ Mzoe and DJ Nospa are set to headline the forthcoming Supermed Health Expo set for May 6 at Busters Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The duo are known for bustling nightclubs in the city with their diverse sets not leaving out the power they have in bringing vibes and closing the party vibe in style at gigs which powerful vocal acts.

The second edition of the health expo comes again with Zumba with Zorro as people will be given free health checkups, a move that is helping citizens.

Said Supermed pharmacist Gugulethu Tshaba: “The motive behind the health expo is to raise awareness on various issues affecting our society hence the different themes every year. It’s meant to be an annual event that brings health and pharmacy services to the public at a social level.

“The line-up is a blend that gives an output of ‘healthy fun’. A combination of fitness and fun sessions. The idea is to appeal even to the fitness/gym naive but groove-loving individual.”

Tshaba said there will be free health checks including BP checks, blood sugar tests, cholesterol checks and free make-up trials.

@mthabisi_mthire