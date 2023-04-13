Donate your “gently” worn shoes this weekend

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz Reporter

The Stopover Bar, Sneaker Expo and the House In CBD have partnered for a sneaker donation drive on Sunday at The Stopover in Bulawayo.

A donation stall will be set up where organisers of the Sneaker Expo will be collecting shoes that are still in good shape to be worn by someone else. Any type of shoe is up for donation.

Sneaker Expo spokesperson Davison Feliate said this will be their second sneaker donation drive. He said they had to run another after they did not get enough sneakers to be sent to homes from the first one.

“We’re basically creating a culture to give back to the community, shelters that house the street kids and the elderly. Many times, clothes are easy to access, but shoes come in little numbers. Also, the winter season will be kicking in soon hence we saw it fit to have the donation so that at least everybody has a pair of shoes,” said Feliate.

He urged people to attend the event in numbers to help make the donation a success.

The House In CBD curator DJ Feel G said: “We’ve created a tribe that wants to make a difference to everyone. People have been supportive enough since the movement began hence, we realised that residents would love to listen to some good music while they brighten someone else’s day by giving them an extra pair of shoes.”

The Sneaker Expo will also have just a few sneakers on sale and put up some of their latest additions on display. The main sneaker expo will be held on October 21.