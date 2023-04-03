Don’t deal with unlicensed insurance firms-IPEC

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

The INSURANCE and Pensions Commission (IPEC) has published a list of licensed insurance and assurance service providers and warned against conducting business with unregistered players.

“We hereby publish the list of licensed life assurance companies, short-term insurance companies, funeral assurance companies, microinsurance companies, multiple agents, insurance brokers, and underwriting management agents authorised to conduct insurance business in Zimbabwe,” reads a tweet form IPEC.

“This is being done in the public interest. Insurance consumers are warned against conducting business with unlicensed entities. Those who have bought insurance policies from entities that are not on the list can report to the commission using the contact details below: Head office, 160 Rhodesvile Ave, Greendale Harare, complainant handling offices, Kingstone House, Cnr Leopold Takawira/Kwame Nkruma Avenue Harare, Office No 18, Bulawayo Centre, Cnr Joshua Nkomo Street, and 9th Avenue. Contacts +263443356-61/ 443322, +263772154281-4, +263242443304, [email protected], www.ipec.co.zw.” [email protected]