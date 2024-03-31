Dr Nigel Chanakira implores entrepreneurs to be dynamic

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

RENOWNED businessman and banker, Dr Nigel Chanakira has challenged entrepreneurs to be innovative and formulate strategies which are relevant to the prevailing economic situation.

Speaking during a Kingdom Affluent Master (KAM) meeting with the business community in Kwekw on Good Friday, Dr Chanakira said the economic situation requires business people who think outside the box and come up with ideas which meet the ever-dynamic economy.

“We are living in a dynamic world and relevant strategies are needed under the current economic conditions. We need to move with the times and get to know what people want at a particular time in difficult times like we are currently experiencing, they present a perfect opportunity for someone to flourish, if they are creative,” he said.

Dr Chanakira even quoted the Bible, saying God Himself was creative by creating a human being and by the mere fact that we are His children, we are endowed with creativity in us because we can do anything.

The seasoned banker encouraged investment in properties as they accumulate value instead of flashy cars.

“The best way of investing is in properties because besides storing value, they also are a source of income. This thing of buying flashy cars is not a good way of investing. The moment you purchase a vehicle, it starts depreciating in value the moment you leave the car sale. Properties don’t lose value,” he said.

He said partnerships and networking were key in business ventures.

“There are people who always say they don’t have the capital to start a business, but this is the importance of partnerships. Most people are also afraid of taking risks, yet the fear of losing is the failure of success. Failure is part of success, the best lessons are learnt through failure,” he urged.

He gave an example of how he sold his house to start a business.

“I had to sell my house and went to live with my parents together with my wife and kids, but after some time, I then became a renowned businessman who went on to own Kingdom Bank among other investments. Had I not risked, who knows, maybe I could have been at the same place,” he said.

He also urged the business community to invest more in the things of the spirit through paying tithes and giving unto the Lord and investing more in businesses.

Mr Chanakira is the founder of Kingdom Securities Limited and Kingdom Financial Holdings, which he sold to pursue leadership coaching and mentoring through Success Motivation Institute.

Part of his rich career saw him work for the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as an assistant economist before venturing into private business.

He is a holder of Bachelor of Science (Honours), Master of Science Honours degree, and a diploma in Banking as well as Bible Studies diploma at Celebration College.

A brainchild of New Creation Life Ministries founder and leader, Apostle Joy Museba, KAM business conference was established back in 2018 and is held twice every year with another leg coming in October.

According to Apostle Museba, an entrepreneur in his own right, the seminar was established as a way of guiding Christians on how to do business Biblically.

“KAM helps shape and build people in the church and the community. It is unique in that participants are taught to do business the kingdom way that is doing business observing biblical principles. It is the go-to training and mentorship program for emerging and established business persons,” said Apostle Museba.

The conference serves as a precursor to the annual Festival of Blessings Conference held every Easter Holidays drawing congregants from places across Zimbabwe, South Africa and Saudi Arabia among other countries.