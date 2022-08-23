Drastic drop in Covid-19 deaths

Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded a significant decrease in Covid-19 deaths during this winter season compared to last year owing to measures the Government put in place to contain the deadly global pandemic.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child care show that from May 1 to 21 August, 123 deaths have been recorded countrywide.

A total of 2 845 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the same period last year during the height of the Delta variant which killed more people compared to Beta and Omicron.

During the first winter season after Covid-19 was first recorded in Zimbabwe, 118 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

In Zimbabwe, the Delta variant was the most prevalent accounting for 98 percent of all the Covid-19 cases recorded in 2021.

As of Sunday, Zimbabwe had 256 628 confirmed cases, including 250 895 recoveries and 5 592 deaths. Besides enforcing recommended guidelines like hand hygiene, wearing of masks and social distancing, The Government also introduced Covid-19 vaccination as a prevention tool in February 2021.

This was after local researchers and scientists alluded to the fact that the vaccines lessened risk of deaths among other benefits.

Zimbabwe was one of the first African countries to reach the targeted 10 percent goal set by the World Health organisation and the country is aiming at vaccinating at least 10 million citizens to achieve herd immunity. Government has since procured more than 20 million doses to ensure that citizens have access to the lifesaving vaccines.

According to statistics from the ministry, as of Sunday, 6 401 018 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, 4 761 840 their second while 979 244 have received their booster shots.

“The total number of deaths recorded from May 1 to date are 123 down from 2 845 recorded during the same period last year. In terms of new infections, they have also gone down to 14 985 this year compared to 86 401 recorded during winter season last year,” read the statistics.

In an interview the Covid-19 national coordinator Dr Agnes Mahomva said members of the public should have faith in their local experts who have been on the forefront in coming up with effective prevention methods.

She said although a decrease in cases and deaths has also been recorded in the country, citizens should remain vigilant until the country is Covid-19 free.

“We are happy about the gains made so far in reducing the impact of Covid-19, it is proof that our measures informed by science worked. We also encourage citizens to continue going for their vaccination as the programme is ongoing,” she said.

“We urge them to be vigilant and remain focused on the goal of ensuring that a majority of our citizens are vaccinated so that we avert deaths.”

Last week Cabinet resolved to scrap mandatory wearing of masks for fully vaccinated citizens outdoors due to the decrease in new cases and deaths.

In her post-Cabinet briefing, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe has witnessed a gradual decline in Covid-19 cases and deaths since the beginning of the year.

“Cabinet resolved that those who have received three doses of the WHO recommended vaccines are exempted from the mandatory wearing of face masks in outdoor public places but should however wear masks in indoor public places and in public transport,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

She said for evidence, those fully vaccinated should carry their vaccination cards all the time, while urging all provinces in the country to continue intensifying Covid-19 vaccination activities for the nation to achieve herd immunity. – @thamamoe.