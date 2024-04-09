  • Today Tue, 09 Apr 2024

Duo sentenced to 10 months in prison for poaching

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

TWO men were sentenced to 10 months in prison for unlawfully hunting and slaughtering a wildebeest worth US$1 000.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Obvious Ganya (31) and Amos Muzvidzwa (43) were arrested on 3 April around 8 while trying to sell wildebeest carcass.

“The accused persons were sentenced to 10 months imprisonment of which 3 months were suspended for 5 years on condition of good behaviour. Further 3 months were suspended on condition that each accused person pays US$300 fine. The remaining 4 months were suspended on condition that the accused persons pay restitution of US@$1 000 to ZimParks,” reads the statement.

