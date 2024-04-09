Duo sentenced to 10 months in prison for poaching

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

TWO men were sentenced to 10 months in prison for unlawfully hunting and slaughtering a wildebeest worth US$1 000.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Obvious Ganya (31) and Amos Muzvidzwa (43) were arrested on 3 April around 8 while trying to sell wildebeest carcass.

“The accused persons were sentenced to 10 months imprisonment of which 3 months were suspended for 5 years on condition of good behaviour. Further 3 months were suspended on condition that each accused person pays US$300 fine. The remaining 4 months were suspended on condition that the accused persons pay restitution of US@$1 000 to ZimParks,” reads the statement.