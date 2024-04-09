Six arrested for illegal possession of elephant tusks

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Writer

SIX men from Beitbridge were remanded in custody after being found in possession of two elephant tusks weighing 17, 36 kilograms.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “The State alleges that on 5 April 2024, Police investigators obtained information that, Mgcini Nyathi (26), Professor Nkala (25), Ngqabutho Ncube (25), Pheneas Shumba (24), Vincent Kokera (29) and Mazibuse Nkala (23) were in possession of ivory at Makhado Shopping Centre seeking for a buyer. Acting on the tip off, Police detectives went to a guest lodge where the accused persons were and observed the buyer who was speaking with the accused persons standing outside the accused persons’ vehicle when they arrived.”

Police approached the accused persons and asked to search their vehicle.

“The accused persons complied and the officers recovered two elephant tusks in a white sack wrapped in a woolen cloth. The accused persons were requested to present a license or a permit allowing them to possess the ivory but failed to do so leading to their arrest”, said the NPAZ

The NPAZ said, “The accused persons were remanded in custody to the 16th of April 2024.”