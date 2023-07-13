E-Creator ‘fraudster’ arrested

Temba Dube, Online news editor

A CHINESE behind the E-Creator “investment venture” who left thousands of Zimbabweans whistling for their money after allegedly fleeing with hundreds of thousands of dollars that they had poured into his Pyramid Scheme, has been arrested.

Zhao Jiaotong (39) became the darling of many people who sought to increase their money exponentially without any work when he started the scheme where people got incredible returns of up to 100 percent within a week.

Like all Ponzi Schemes, the first investors got their money and spread the word to others who rushed to “invest” and got fleeced.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi in a statement today, 13 July, without giving details announced that Zhao was in police custody.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Zhao Jiaotong (39) in connection with a case of Fraud in which unsuspecting members of the public were duped through a Ponzi Scheme.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is inviting members of the public who might have been duped through E-Creator to report at any nearest Police Station.

“We continue to implore members of the public to exercise due diligence before making any payments to ponzi or pyramid schemes purportedly offering quick investment returns,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The arrest may come as a relief to many people who suddenly developed hypertension and a myriad of heart and respiratory complications when the news broke late last month that Zhao had disappeared with their money.

A majority had unprocedurally taken money from organisations they work for and rushed to the E-Creator scheme, eyeing quick mouth-watering returns.