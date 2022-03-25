ED meets indigenous church leaders in Vic-Falls

The Chronicle

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has met the leadership of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Inter-Denominational Council of Churches (ZIICC) here where he implored the church to play its role of moulding societal morals including preaching peace and unity in the country.

The ZIICC leaders’ consultative conference is being held at the same venue where President Mnangagwa officiated during the 3rd Regional Renewable Energy and Expo in the morning.

In his speech the President said national development could only thrive and be sustainable in an environment of peace and tranquillity.

He urged the nation to embrace peace during the by-election period tomorrow and beyond, a call that was applauded by the clergy, represented by ZIICC chairman Reverent Andrew Wutawunashe and patron Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi.

More to follow…

 

 

 

