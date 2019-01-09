EDITORIAL COMMENT: Zanu-PF MPs’ gesture shows they are pro-people

The Ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe has been in office since September last year.

We don’t expect members to have done much over the past four months but probably their biggest accomplishment so far is the debate that has occurred on the 2019 national budget in the National Assembly and approval of the Finance Bill in that chamber.

The Bill now awaits debate and possible approval in the Senate.

What is evident, however, is that the short life of the Ninth Parliament has been dominated, or marred, by welfare demands by members.

Some observers may justifiably find the demands as obscene because the Government is battling to rein in expenditure as a way to revive the economy.

“MPs demand 3 full-course meals,” “MPs demand Land Cruisers to pass the Budget!” and “MPs ‘eating’ on behalf of hungry constituents” are some of the headlines that their demands have triggered.

Speaking on the importance of good nutrition for legislators, Norton MP Mr Temba Mliswa (Independent) remarked recently:

“You expect people to work yet they do not even get lunch when they are here. This budget must address our welfare. We are talking about having a world class Parliament, but we only have a one-course meal and the dessert is an apple and a banana, yet when we go out to other areas we get trifle, a nice fruit salad, custard, ice cream and all that. But, look at what we get here – a mere banana and apple! There is no soup. The diet for Members of Parliament is important. Nutrition is important because when Members do not eat well, they do not function well.”

We deeply respect our MPs but this parliament appears, so far, to have been excessively vocal about its own perks and less on the welfare of their electors.

Nothing exemplifies this more than their demand for Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, to set aside money for their vehicles as a condition for them to approve the national budget; a budget that proposes to increase Government spending on public health, education and social services.

But Zanu-PF’s commitment, expressed by its Chief Whip, Cde Pupurai Togarepi, elsewhere on these pages today, is as refreshing as it is responsible.

He said ruling party legislators are prepared to forgo luxury vehicles so that the money saved can be spent on other commitments, probably those that are more desperate and impactful than buying full-course meals or high-end vehicles for demanding MPs.

“Our economic situation, just like the health sector, has bled for over a decade, and the solutions so required to put the nation on a recovery path again, are by no means simple but being implemented nonetheless as Zimbabwe rediscovers its lost glory,” he said.

“As Zanu-PF parliamentarians we are alive to these genuine concerns raised by doctors but also aware of Government’s fiscal position and we implore the doctors to negotiate in good faith, and with Zimbabwe and the sick people in our hospitals at heart. To play our part, however, small or little, we are ready to forgo the luxury vehicles that come with our parliamentary positions as we are representatives of less privileged people whose only access to health is public hospitals.”

He suggested cheaper vehicle models for MPs who want to reach their constituencies.

“We as an arm of Government and also as the ruling party are ready to lead by example and make sure we put our hands together in order to rebuild Zimbabwe. The night is certainly dark but the darkest hour comes just before dawn. All Zimbabweans, from any political party, we have a duty, and a role to play as we lay one stone on top of another (ibwe pamusoro peibwe) to reconstruct and strive to attract not only foreign but also local investors,” said Cde Togarepi.

We take his remarks as a strong signal that his party will whip its members into choosing to put aside the urge for personal comforts and show that they are with the masses who are not having it easy in this difficult economic environment.

Instead of the pricey, ultra-luxurious and fuel-guzzling Toyota Land Cruisers, Zanu-PF members can settle for the Toyota Hilux, which is cheaper, not too basic and more appropriate for off-road driving.

Instead of three full-course meals a day, they can have decent meals (with some soup of course) prepared for them at Parliament or they can choose to use part of their allowances to buy their own food as everyone else does.

Cde Togarepi should find it fairly easy to secure the support of ruling party representatives in both houses since Zanu-PF has a robust whipping system.

If that happens, the party will have shown that it cares for the electorate and that it is not in office to enrich itself and its members.

Whereas we foresee Cde Togarepi succeeding in securing the endorsement of ruling party MPs, his MDC Alliance counterpart, Mr Prosper Mutseyami is likely to have a tough task.

Opposition legislators have shown us that they are desperately hungry; they are overwhelmed by their presence in the House and take that as a chance to “eat” for the next five years.