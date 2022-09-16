EMA doubles efforts to combat veld fires

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

THE Environment Management Agency in Matabeleland South province has intensified efforts to curb veld fires following an increase in incidences in the area which has seen some districts recording fires for the first time in many years.

Veld fires recently destroyed over 1 000 hectares of land at Beitbridge’s River Ranch area which was the first veld fire incident recorded in the district in over 10 years.

Over 3 000 hectares of land has been destroyed at Matobo Research Centre and Matopo National Park. The province has also recorded veld fires in various districts of the province.

In an interview EMA Matabeleland South provincial manager, Mr Descent Ndlovu said while they were still compiling statistics on the total area that has been destroyed in the province so far there were indications of an upward trend.

“We are concerned as a province because the indications show that veld fires are on an upward trend. We have recorded veld fires in districts that have not recorded cases in many years. For example, Beitbridge hasn’t recorded veld fires in over 10 years but 1 094 hectares was destroyed at River Ranch. This is a huge loss,” he said.

“Over 3 000 hectares of land has been destroyed at Matopos National Park and Matobo Research Centre combined. We are still in the process on compiling statistics on the total area that has been destroyed and value of property that has been lost. We also have isolated cases of veld fires in other districts where the fires were contained before they could spread out.”

He said other districts that have recorded veld fires include Umzingwane, Bulilima, and Insiza Districts. Mr Ndlovu said they have increased awareness campaigns on prevention of veld fires in all districts. He said those who have failed to build fireguards have been issued with tickets.

Mr Ndlovu said this was in a bid to ensure that people adhere to standard veld fire regulations. He said some cases were as a result of farmers’ negligence.

Mr Ndlovu also urged farmers to strengthen their fire fighting teams and contain veld fires before they get out of hand. This year Ema is targeting to achieve a 25 percent reduction in land lost to veld fires compared to last year.

Property worth US$370 837 was destroyed by veld fires during last year’s fire season while eight lives were lost.–@DubeMatutu