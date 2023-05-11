Employees lose US$1 500 to robbers

Michael Magoronga

TWO Gweru co-workers fell victim to armed robbers after they were robbed of their daily takings, which they were going to hand over to their employer.

The co-workers whose names were not named supplied but aged 55 and 19 respectively, were reportedly tracked by armed robbers who pounced on them along a footpath.

According to Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the incident occurred on May 9 around 4.30PM in Clifton Park.

“The two male complainants who are workmates were walking on foot from Mkoba 12 Industrial Site into Gweru Central Business District. They had a total of US$1 510 with them, which they intended to surrender to their employer,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Along the way, two men approached them and accused the elder employee of having stolen their cellphone.

A misunderstanding ensued between the two parties leading to the employees running for dear life.

“The two accused then pursued the elder employee and caught up with him before they produced a knife and ordered him to surrender his belongings while threatening him with death. They stabbed the complainant once in the left upper arm and kicked him in the ribs,” he said.

The suspects then took a blue work suit jacket containing the money and fled into the thicket.

The injured complainant was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that might lead to the arrest of these suspects to approach any nearest police station. We also urge members of the public not to carry large sums of money and use safer means of transporting cash,” he said.