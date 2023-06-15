English Premier League 23/24 fixtures out

Manchester City will begin their push for a record fourth consecutive Premier League title away to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley. The Treble winners will visit Turf Moor to face their former captain’s promoted side on the evening of Friday 11 August to raise the curtain on the 2023-24 campaign.

The outstanding fixture of the opening weekend will be at Stamford Bridge, where Mauricio Pochettino starts life as Chelsea manager against Liverpool on Sunday 13 August, with both sides looking to bounce back after disappointing campaigns.

Arsenal, after an anticlimactic conclusion to last season’s title challenge, open at home to Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s lunchtime game, with fellow Champions League qualifiers Newcastle hosting Aston Villa that evening and Manchester United beginning against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday 14 August.

The Premier League debutants Luton will play their first top-flight fixture since 1992 away to Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton on Saturday 12 August, with Kenilworth Road becoming the smallest ground to host a fixture in the competition when Burnley visit the following weekend. The other promoted side, Sheffield United, kick off with a home game against Crystal Palace.

Ange Postecoglou’s first match in charge of Tottenham will be away to Brentford at 2pm on Sunday, Bournemouth open at home to the Europa Conference League winners West Ham, and Everton, looking to avoid a third straight relegation scrap, begin at home to Fulham.

City’s game at Burnley will be the second time Kompany – who won the title on four occasions as City’s captain – will have faced his old side as a manager, with City 6-0 winners at the Etihad in March’s FA Cup quarter-final.

The season’s first north London derby will be Spurs’ visit Arsenal on 23 September (with the return on 27 April) and Manchester City travel to the Emirates on 7 October for a meeting of last season’s top two.

Old Trafford on 28 October will bring the first Manchester derby since City matched United’s Treble-winning feat of 1999 (United go to the Etihad on 2 March), with the champions hosting Liverpool on 25 November.

The first Merseyside derby takes Everton to Anfield on 21 October, and Pochettino’s new side will face his old one when Chelsea visit Tottenham on 4 November.

Mikel Arteta is unlikely to be impressed with Arsenal’s schedule, the club’s first two Champions League fixtures in six years coming immediately before games against Tottenham and City.

August 2023

Friday 11th August

Burnley 20:00 Manchester City

Saturday 12th August

Arsenal 12:30 Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth 15:00 West Ham United

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Luton Town

Everton 15:00 Fulham

Sheffield United 15:00 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 17:30 Aston Villa

Sunday 13th August

Brentford 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea 16:30 Liverpool

Monday 14th August

Manchester United 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 19th August

Aston Villa 15:00 Everton

Crystal Palace 15:00 Arsenal

Fulham 15:00 Brentford

Liverpool 15:00 Bournemouth

Luton Town 15:00 Burnley

Manchester City 15:00 Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Manchester United

West Ham United 15:00 Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Saturday 26th August

Arsenal 15:00 Fulham

Bournemouth15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford 15:00 Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 West Ham United

Burnley 15:00 Aston Villa

Chelsea 15:00 Luton Town

Everton 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United 15:00 Liverpool

Sheffield United 15:00 Manchester City

Saturday 2nd September

Arsenal 15:00 Manchester United

Brentford 15:00 Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Newcastle United

Burnley 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool 15:00 Aston Villa

Luton Town 15:00 West Ham United

Manchester City 15:00 Fulham

Sheffield United 15:00 Everton

Saturday 16th September

Aston Villa 15:00 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth 15:00 Chelsea

Everton 15:00 Arsenal

Fulham 15:00 Luton Town

Manchester United15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Newcastle United 15:00 Brentford

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Sheffield United

West Ham United 15:00 Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Liverpool

Saturday 23rd September

Arsenal 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford 15:00 Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Bournemouth

Burnley 15:00 Manchester United

Chelsea 15:00 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace 15:00 Fulham

Liverpool 15:00 West Ham United

Luton Town 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United 15:00 Newcastle United

Saturday 30th September

Aston Villa 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Bournemouth 15:00 Arsenal

Everton 15:00 Luton Town

Fulham 15:00 Chelsea

Manchester United 15:00 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 15:00 Burnley

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Liverpool

West Ham United 15:00 Sheffield United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Manchester City

Saturday 7th October

Arsenal 15:00 Manchester City

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Liverpool

Burnley 15:00 Chelsea

Crystal Palace 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Everton15:00 Bournemouth

Fulham15:00 Sheffield United

Luton Town15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United15:00 Brentford

West Ham United15:00 Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers15:00 Aston Villa

Saturday 21st October

Aston Villa15:00 West Ham United

Bournemouth 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford 15:00 Burnley

Chelsea 15:00 Arsenal

Liverpool 15:00 Everton

Manchester City 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Newcastle United 15:00 Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Luton Town

Sheffield United 15:00 Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Fulham

Saturday 28th October

Arsenal 15:00 Sheffield United

Aston Villa 15:00 Luton Town

Bournemouth 15:00 Burnley

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Fulham

Chelsea 15:00 Brentford

Crystal Palace 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Manchester United 15:00 Manchester City

West Ham United 15:00 Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Newcastle United

Saturday 4th November

Brentford 15:00 West Ham United

Burnley 15:00 Crystal Palace

Everton 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Fulham 15:00 Manchester United

Luton Town 15:00 Liverpool

Manchester City 15:00 Bournemouth

Newcastle United 15:00 Arsenal

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Aston Villa

Sheffield United 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Chelsea

Saturday 11th November

Arsenal 15:00 Burnley

Aston Villa 15:00 Fulham

Bournemouth 15:00 Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Sheffield United

Chelsea 15:00 Manchester City

Crystal Palace 15:00 Everton

Liverpool 15:00 Brentford

Manchester United 15:00 Luton Town

West Ham United 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday 25th November

Brentford 15:00 Arsenal

Burnley 15:00 West Ham United

Everton 15:00 Manchester United

Fulham 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Luton Town 15:00 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 15:00 Liverpool

Newcastle United 15:00 Chelsea

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Sheffield United 15:00 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Aston Villa

Saturday 2nd December

Arsenal 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bournemouth 15:00 Aston Villa

Brentford 15:00 Luton Town

Burnley 15:00 Sheffield United

Chelsea 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool 15:00 Fulham

Manchester City 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United 15:00 Manchester United

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Everton

West Ham United 15:00 Crystal Palace

Tuesday 5th December

Aston Villa 19:45 Manchester City

Brighton and Hove Albion 19:45 Brentford

Everton 19:45 Newcastle United

Fulham 19:45 Nottingham Forest

Luton Town 19:45 Arsenal

Sheffield United 19:45 Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur 19:45 West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:45 Burnley

Crystal Palace 20:00 Bournemouth

Wednesday 6th December

Manchester United 20:00 Chelsea

Saturday 9th December

Aston Villa 15:00 Arsenal

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Burnley

Crystal Palace 15:00 Liverpool

Everton 15:00 Chelsea

Fulham 15:00 West Ham United

Luton Town 15:00 Manchester City

Manchester United 15:00 Bournemouth

Sheffield United 15:00 Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Saturday 16th December

Arsenal 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Bournemouth 15:00 Luton Town

Brentford 15:00 Aston Villa

Burnley 15:00 Everton

Chelsea 15:00 Sheffield United

Liverpool 15:00 Manchester United

Manchester City 15:00 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 15:00 Fulham

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 23rd December

Aston Villa 15:00 Sheffield United

Crystal Palace 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Fulham 15:00 Burnley

Liverpool 15:00 Arsenal

Luton Town 15:00 Newcastle United

Manchester City 15:00 Brentford

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Everton

West Ham United 15:00 Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Chelsea

Tuesday 26th December

Arsenal 15:00 West Ham United

Bournemouth 15:00 Fulham

Brentford 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley 15:00 Liverpool

Chelsea 15:00 Crystal Palace

Everton 15:00 Manchester City

Manchester United 15:00 Aston Villa

Newcastle United 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United 15:00 Luton Town

Saturday 30th December

Aston Villa 15:00 Burnley

Crystal Palace 15:00 Brentford

Fulham 15:00 Arsenal

Liverpool 15:00 Newcastle United

Luton Town 15:00 Chelsea

Manchester City 15:00 Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Bournemouth

West Ham United 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Everton

Saturday 13th January

Arsenal 15:00 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth 15:00 Liverpool

Brentford 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley 15:00 Luton Town

Chelsea 15:00 Fulham

Everton 15:00 Aston Villa

Manchester United 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United 15:00 Manchester City

Sheffield United 15:00 West Ham United

Tuesday 30th January

Aston Villa 19:45 Newcastle United

Fulham 19:45 Everton

Luton Town 19:45 Brighton and Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest 19:45 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur 19:45 Brentford

West Ham United 19:45 Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:45 Manchester United

Crystal Palace 20:00 Sheffield United

Wednesday 31st January

Liverpool 20:00 Chelsea

Manchester City 20:00 Burnley

Saturday 3rd February

Arsenal 15:00 Liverpool

Bournemouth 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Brentford 15:00 Manchester City

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Crystal Palace

Burnley 15:00 Fulham

Chelsea 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United 15:00 West Ham United

Newcastle United 15:00 Luton Town

Sheffield United 15:00 Aston Villa

Saturday 10th February

Aston Villa 15:00 Manchester United

Crystal Palace 15:00 Chelsea

Fulham 15:00 Bournemouth

Liverpool 15:00 Burnley

Luton Town 15:00 Sheffield United

Manchester City 15:00 Everton

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham United 15:00 Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brentford

Saturday 17th February

Brentford 15:00 Liverpool

Burnley 15:00 Arsenal

Everton 15:00 Crystal Palace

Fulham 15:00 Aston Villa

Luton Town 15:00 Manchester United

Manchester City 15:00 Chelsea

Newcastle United 15:00 Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest 15:00 West Ham United

Sheffield United 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 24th February

Arsenal 15:00 Newcastle United

Aston Villa 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth 15:00 Manchester City

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Everton

Chelsea 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace 15:00 Burnley

Liverpool 15:00 Luton Town

Manchester United 15:00 Fulham

West Ham United 15:00 Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Sheffield United

Saturday 2nd March

Brentford 15:00 Chelsea

Burnley 15:00 Bournemouth

Everton 15:00 West Ham United

Fulham 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Luton Town 15:00 Aston Villa

Manchester City 15:00 Manchester United

Newcastle United15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Liverpool

Sheffield United 15:00 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Crystal Palace

Saturday 9th March

Arsenal 15:00 Brentford

Aston Villa 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth 15:00 Sheffield United

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Chelsea 15:00 Newcastle United

Crystal Palace 15:00 Luton Town

Liverpool 15:00 Manchester City

Manchester United 15:00 Everton

West Ham United 15:00 Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Fulham

Saturday 16th March

Arsenal 15:00 Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Manchester City

Burnley 15:00 Brentford

Crystal Palace 15:00 Newcastle United

Everton 15:00 Liverpool

Fulham 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Luton Town 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Manchester United 15:00 Sheffield United

West Ham United 15:00 Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Bournemouth

Saturday 30th March

Aston Villa 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bournemouth 15:00 Everton

Brentford 15:00 Manchester United

Chelsea 15:00 Burnley

Liverpool 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester City 15:00 Arsenal

Newcastle United 15:00 West Ham United

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Crystal Palace

Sheffield United 15:00 Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Luton Town

Tuesday 2nd April

Arsenal 19:45 Luton Town

Bournemouth 19:45 Crystal Palace

Brentford 19:45 Brighton and Hove Albion

Burnley 19:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest 19:45 Fulham

West Ham United 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday 3rd April

Chelsea 19:45 Manchester United

Newcastle United 19:45 Everton

Liverpool 20:00 Sheffield United

Manchester City 20:00 Aston Villa

Saturday 6th April

Aston Villa 15:00 Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 15:00 Manchester City

Everton 15:00 Burnley

Fulham 15:00 Newcastle United

Luton Town 15:00 Bournemouth

Manchester United 15:00 Liverpool

Sheffield United 15:00 Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 West Ham United

Saturday 13th April

Arsenal 15:00 Aston Villa

Bournemouth 15:00 Manchester United

Brentford 15:00 Sheffield United

Burnley 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea 15:00 Everton

Liverpool 15:00 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 15:00 Luton Town

Newcastle United 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United 15:00 Fulham

Saturday 20th April

Aston Villa 15:00 Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Chelsea

Crystal Palace 15:00 West Ham United

Everton 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Fulham 15:00 Liverpool

Luton Town 15:00 Brentford

Manchester United 15:00 Newcastle United

Sheffield United 15:00 Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Arsenal

Saturday 27th April

Aston Villa 15:00 Chelsea

Bournemouth 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Everton 15:00 Brentford

Fulham 15:00 Crystal Palace

Manchester United 15:00 Burnley

Newcastle United 15:00 Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Arsenal

West Ham United 15:00 Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Luton Town

Saturday 4th May

Arsenal 15:00 Bournemouth

Brentford 15:00 Fulham

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Aston Villa

Burnley 15:00 Newcastle United

Chelsea 15:00 West Ham United

Crystal Palace 15:00 Manchester United

Liverpool 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Luton Town 15:00 Everton

Manchester City 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sheffield United 15:00 Nottingham Forest

Saturday 11th May

Aston Villa 15:00 Liverpool

Bournemouth 15:00 Brentford

Everton 15:00 Sheffield United

Fulham 15:00 Manchester City

Manchester United 15:00 Arsenal

Newcastle United 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest 15:00 Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Burnley

West Ham United 15:00 Luton Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Crystal Palace

Sunday 19th May

Arsenal 16:00 Everton

Brentford 16:00 Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion 16:00 Manchester United

Burnley 16:00 Nottingham Forest

Chelsea 16:00 Bournemouth

Crystal Palace 16:00 Aston Villa

Liverpool 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Luton Town 16:00 Fulham

Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United

Sheffield United 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur