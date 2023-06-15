English Premier League 23/24 fixtures out

The Chronicle
Manchester City will begin their push for a record fourth consecutive Premier League title away to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley. The Treble winners will visit Turf Moor to face their former captain’s promoted side on the evening of Friday 11 August to raise the curtain on the 2023-24 campaign.
The outstanding fixture of the opening weekend will be at Stamford Bridge, where Mauricio Pochettino starts life as Chelsea manager against Liverpool on Sunday 13 August, with both sides looking to bounce back after disappointing campaigns.
Arsenal, after an anticlimactic conclusion to last season’s title challenge, open at home to Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s lunchtime game, with fellow Champions League qualifiers Newcastle hosting Aston Villa that evening and Manchester United beginning against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday 14 August.
The Premier League debutants Luton will play their first top-flight fixture since 1992 away to Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton on Saturday 12 August, with Kenilworth Road becoming the smallest ground to host a fixture in the competition when Burnley visit the following weekend. The other promoted side, Sheffield United, kick off with a home game against Crystal Palace.
Ange Postecoglou’s first match in charge of Tottenham will be away to Brentford at 2pm on Sunday, Bournemouth open at home to the Europa Conference League winners West Ham, and Everton, looking to avoid a third straight relegation scrap, begin at home to Fulham.
City’s game at Burnley will be the second time Kompany – who won the title on four occasions as City’s captain – will have faced his old side as a manager, with City 6-0 winners at the Etihad in March’s FA Cup quarter-final.
The season’s first north London derby will be Spurs’ visit Arsenal on 23 September (with the return on 27 April) and Manchester City travel to the Emirates on 7 October for a meeting of last season’s top two.
Old Trafford on 28 October will bring the first Manchester derby since City matched United’s Treble-winning feat of 1999 (United go to the Etihad on 2 March), with the champions hosting Liverpool on 25 November.
The first Merseyside derby takes Everton to Anfield on 21 October, and Pochettino’s new side will face his old one when Chelsea visit Tottenham on 4 November.
Mikel Arteta is unlikely to be impressed with Arsenal’s schedule, the club’s first two Champions League fixtures in six years coming immediately before games against Tottenham and City.
August 2023
Friday 11th August
Burnley 20:00 Manchester City
Saturday 12th August
Arsenal 12:30 Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth 15:00 West Ham United
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Luton Town
Everton 15:00 Fulham
Sheffield United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 17:30 Aston Villa
Sunday 13th August
Brentford 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea 16:30 Liverpool
Monday 14th August
Manchester United 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday 19th August
Aston Villa 15:00 Everton
Crystal Palace 15:00 Arsenal
Fulham 15:00 Brentford
Liverpool 15:00 Bournemouth
Luton Town 15:00 Burnley
Manchester City 15:00 Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Manchester United
West Ham United 15:00 Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Saturday 26th August
Arsenal 15:00 Fulham
Bournemouth15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford 15:00 Crystal Palace
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 West Ham United
Burnley 15:00 Aston Villa
Chelsea 15:00 Luton Town
Everton 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United 15:00 Liverpool
Sheffield United 15:00 Manchester City
Saturday 2nd September
Arsenal 15:00 Manchester United
Brentford 15:00 Bournemouth
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Newcastle United
Burnley 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool 15:00 Aston Villa
Luton Town 15:00 West Ham United
Manchester City 15:00 Fulham
Sheffield United 15:00 Everton
Saturday 16th September
Aston Villa 15:00 Crystal Palace
Bournemouth 15:00 Chelsea
Everton 15:00 Arsenal
Fulham 15:00 Luton Town
Manchester United15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Newcastle United 15:00 Brentford
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Sheffield United
West Ham United 15:00 Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Liverpool
Saturday 23rd September
Arsenal 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford 15:00 Everton
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Bournemouth
Burnley 15:00 Manchester United
Chelsea 15:00 Aston Villa
Crystal Palace 15:00 Fulham
Liverpool 15:00 West Ham United
Luton Town 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United 15:00 Newcastle United
Saturday 30th September
Aston Villa 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Bournemouth 15:00 Arsenal
Everton 15:00 Luton Town
Fulham 15:00 Chelsea
Manchester United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 15:00 Burnley
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Liverpool
West Ham United 15:00 Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Manchester City
Saturday 7th October
Arsenal 15:00 Manchester City
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Liverpool
Burnley 15:00 Chelsea
Crystal Palace 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Everton15:00 Bournemouth
Fulham15:00 Sheffield United
Luton Town15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United15:00 Brentford
West Ham United15:00 Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers15:00 Aston Villa
Saturday 21st October
Aston Villa15:00 West Ham United
Bournemouth 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford 15:00 Burnley
Chelsea 15:00 Arsenal
Liverpool 15:00 Everton
Manchester City 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Newcastle United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Luton Town
Sheffield United 15:00 Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Fulham
Saturday 28th October
Arsenal 15:00 Sheffield United
Aston Villa 15:00 Luton Town
Bournemouth 15:00 Burnley
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Fulham
Chelsea 15:00 Brentford
Crystal Palace 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester United 15:00 Manchester City
West Ham United 15:00 Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Newcastle United
Saturday 4th November
Brentford 15:00 West Ham United
Burnley 15:00 Crystal Palace
Everton 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Fulham 15:00 Manchester United
Luton Town 15:00 Liverpool
Manchester City 15:00 Bournemouth
Newcastle United 15:00 Arsenal
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Aston Villa
Sheffield United 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Chelsea
Saturday 11th November
Arsenal 15:00 Burnley
Aston Villa 15:00 Fulham
Bournemouth 15:00 Newcastle United
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Sheffield United
Chelsea 15:00 Manchester City
Crystal Palace 15:00 Everton
Liverpool 15:00 Brentford
Manchester United 15:00 Luton Town
West Ham United 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday 25th November
Brentford 15:00 Arsenal
Burnley 15:00 West Ham United
Everton 15:00 Manchester United
Fulham 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Luton Town 15:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester City 15:00 Liverpool
Newcastle United 15:00 Chelsea
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Sheffield United 15:00 Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Aston Villa
Saturday 2nd December
Arsenal 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bournemouth 15:00 Aston Villa
Brentford 15:00 Luton Town
Burnley 15:00 Sheffield United
Chelsea 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Liverpool 15:00 Fulham
Manchester City 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United 15:00 Manchester United
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Everton
West Ham United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Tuesday 5th December
Aston Villa 19:45 Manchester City
Brighton and Hove Albion 19:45 Brentford
Everton 19:45 Newcastle United
Fulham 19:45 Nottingham Forest
Luton Town 19:45 Arsenal
Sheffield United 19:45 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur 19:45 West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:45 Burnley
Crystal Palace 20:00 Bournemouth
Wednesday 6th December
Manchester United 20:00 Chelsea
Saturday 9th December
Aston Villa 15:00 Arsenal
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Burnley
Crystal Palace 15:00 Liverpool
Everton 15:00 Chelsea
Fulham 15:00 West Ham United
Luton Town 15:00 Manchester City
Manchester United 15:00 Bournemouth
Sheffield United 15:00 Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Saturday 16th December
Arsenal 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Bournemouth 15:00 Luton Town
Brentford 15:00 Aston Villa
Burnley 15:00 Everton
Chelsea 15:00 Sheffield United
Liverpool 15:00 Manchester United
Manchester City 15:00 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 15:00 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday 23rd December
Aston Villa 15:00 Sheffield United
Crystal Palace 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Fulham 15:00 Burnley
Liverpool 15:00 Arsenal
Luton Town 15:00 Newcastle United
Manchester City 15:00 Brentford
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Everton
West Ham United 15:00 Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Chelsea
Tuesday 26th December
Arsenal 15:00 West Ham United
Bournemouth 15:00 Fulham
Brentford 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley 15:00 Liverpool
Chelsea 15:00 Crystal Palace
Everton 15:00 Manchester City
Manchester United 15:00 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United 15:00 Luton Town
Saturday 30th December
Aston Villa 15:00 Burnley
Crystal Palace 15:00 Brentford
Fulham 15:00 Arsenal
Liverpool 15:00 Newcastle United
Luton Town 15:00 Chelsea
Manchester City 15:00 Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Bournemouth
West Ham United 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Everton
Saturday 13th January
Arsenal 15:00 Crystal Palace
Bournemouth 15:00 Liverpool
Brentford 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley 15:00 Luton Town
Chelsea 15:00 Fulham
Everton 15:00 Aston Villa
Manchester United 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United 15:00 Manchester City
Sheffield United 15:00 West Ham United
Tuesday 30th January
Aston Villa 19:45 Newcastle United
Fulham 19:45 Everton
Luton Town 19:45 Brighton and Hove Albion
Nottingham Forest 19:45 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 19:45 Brentford
West Ham United 19:45 Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:45 Manchester United
Crystal Palace 20:00 Sheffield United
Wednesday 31st January
Liverpool 20:00 Chelsea
Manchester City 20:00 Burnley
Saturday 3rd February
Arsenal 15:00 Liverpool
Bournemouth 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Brentford 15:00 Manchester City
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Crystal Palace
Burnley 15:00 Fulham
Chelsea 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 15:00 West Ham United
Newcastle United 15:00 Luton Town
Sheffield United 15:00 Aston Villa
Saturday 10th February
Aston Villa 15:00 Manchester United
Crystal Palace 15:00 Chelsea
Fulham 15:00 Bournemouth
Liverpool 15:00 Burnley
Luton Town 15:00 Sheffield United
Manchester City 15:00 Everton
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
West Ham United 15:00 Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brentford
Saturday 17th February
Brentford 15:00 Liverpool
Burnley 15:00 Arsenal
Everton 15:00 Crystal Palace
Fulham 15:00 Aston Villa
Luton Town 15:00 Manchester United
Manchester City 15:00 Chelsea
Newcastle United 15:00 Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest 15:00 West Ham United
Sheffield United 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday 24th February
Arsenal 15:00 Newcastle United
Aston Villa 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth 15:00 Manchester City
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Everton
Chelsea 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace 15:00 Burnley
Liverpool 15:00 Luton Town
Manchester United 15:00 Fulham
West Ham United 15:00 Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Sheffield United
Saturday 2nd March
Brentford 15:00 Chelsea
Burnley 15:00 Bournemouth
Everton 15:00 West Ham United
Fulham 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Luton Town 15:00 Aston Villa
Manchester City 15:00 Manchester United
Newcastle United15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Liverpool
Sheffield United 15:00 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Crystal Palace
Saturday 9th March
Arsenal 15:00 Brentford
Aston Villa 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Bournemouth 15:00 Sheffield United
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Chelsea 15:00 Newcastle United
Crystal Palace 15:00 Luton Town
Liverpool 15:00 Manchester City
Manchester United 15:00 Everton
West Ham United 15:00 Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Fulham
Saturday 16th March
Arsenal 15:00 Chelsea
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Manchester City
Burnley 15:00 Brentford
Crystal Palace 15:00 Newcastle United
Everton 15:00 Liverpool
Fulham 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Luton Town 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester United 15:00 Sheffield United
West Ham United 15:00 Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Bournemouth
Saturday 30th March
Aston Villa 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bournemouth 15:00 Everton
Brentford 15:00 Manchester United
Chelsea 15:00 Burnley
Liverpool 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Manchester City 15:00 Arsenal
Newcastle United 15:00 West Ham United
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Crystal Palace
Sheffield United 15:00 Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Luton Town
Tuesday 2nd April
Arsenal 19:45 Luton Town
Bournemouth 19:45 Crystal Palace
Brentford 19:45 Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley 19:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest 19:45 Fulham
West Ham United 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur
Wednesday 3rd April
Chelsea 19:45 Manchester United
Newcastle United 19:45 Everton
Liverpool 20:00 Sheffield United
Manchester City 20:00 Aston Villa
Saturday 6th April
Aston Villa 15:00 Brentford
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Arsenal
Crystal Palace 15:00 Manchester City
Everton 15:00 Burnley
Fulham 15:00 Newcastle United
Luton Town 15:00 Bournemouth
Manchester United 15:00 Liverpool
Sheffield United 15:00 Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 West Ham United
Saturday 13th April
Arsenal 15:00 Aston Villa
Bournemouth 15:00 Manchester United
Brentford 15:00 Sheffield United
Burnley 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea 15:00 Everton
Liverpool 15:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester City 15:00 Luton Town
Newcastle United 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United 15:00 Fulham
Saturday 20th April
Aston Villa 15:00 Bournemouth
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Chelsea
Crystal Palace 15:00 West Ham United
Everton 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Fulham 15:00 Liverpool
Luton Town 15:00 Brentford
Manchester United 15:00 Newcastle United
Sheffield United 15:00 Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Arsenal
Saturday 27th April
Aston Villa 15:00 Chelsea
Bournemouth 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Everton 15:00 Brentford
Fulham 15:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester United 15:00 Burnley
Newcastle United 15:00 Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Arsenal
West Ham United 15:00 Liverpool
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Luton Town
Saturday 4th May
Arsenal 15:00 Bournemouth
Brentford 15:00 Fulham
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Aston Villa
Burnley 15:00 Newcastle United
Chelsea 15:00 West Ham United
Crystal Palace 15:00 Manchester United
Liverpool 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Luton Town 15:00 Everton
Manchester City 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sheffield United 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Saturday 11th May
Aston Villa 15:00 Liverpool
Bournemouth 15:00 Brentford
Everton 15:00 Sheffield United
Fulham 15:00 Manchester City
Manchester United 15:00 Arsenal
Newcastle United 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Burnley
West Ham United 15:00 Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Crystal Palace
Sunday 19th May
Arsenal 16:00 Everton
Brentford 16:00 Newcastle United
Brighton and Hove Albion 16:00 Manchester United
Burnley 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Chelsea 16:00 Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 16:00 Aston Villa
Liverpool 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Luton Town 16:00 Fulham
Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United
Sheffield United 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur
- Guardian/Sky Sports