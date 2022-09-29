Entumbane, Tshabalala in Zenzo Moyo Legacy Cup

A tussle for the ball between the Tshabalala Police and Traffic Police at the Zenzo Moyo Legacy Cup match.(Picture by Maita Zizhou)

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ENTUMBANE and Tshabalala police stations stormed into the final of the Zenzo Moyo Legacy Cup after getting past Mzilikazi and Traffic in the semi-finals played at Crescent Sports Club on Wednesday.

The final of the tournament sponsored by former Zimbabwe international Zenzo Moyo will be played on Friday, October 7 at either Ross Camp or Crescent.

Entumbane clobbered Mzilikazi 3-0, getting their goals from Witness Siamalambo, David Magada and Frank Shumba.

Tshabalala needed penalty shootouts to prevail to the final after their game had ended 0-0 in regulation time. Tshabalala went on to win the penalty lottery 4-2, to silence the traffic cops.

By storming to the final, Entumbane and Tshabalala are guaranteed of playing kits which they will wear when they battle it out for gold. The two finalists, alongside Mzilikazi and Traffic, will each get two match balls.

Teams that bowed out in the quarter-finals will be presented with a match ball each.

Moyo, the former Highlanders and national team striker said the Legacy Cup is an appreciation of the works that police do in the society.

Mandla Ndlovu, the Townsend and Butcher ZRP Bulawayo Inter-Stations League chairperson said: “The relationship between the police and community is that of fish and water. For policing to be easier, we need community participation hence the police have a variety of strategies to reach out to the community. Sports are part of the strategies.”

