Excitement as Government partially reopens arts sector

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER almost nine months without work for many artistes, hope for a new dawn has been aroused as Government on Tuesday reopened a range of cultural and leisure spots only for those who have been fully vaccinated.

Low-risk sectors with controlled sit-in spaces including cinemas, theatres and visual art galleries and studios have been cleared to operate at 50 percent capacity.

Addressing the media after Cabinet on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said following the continuous fall in Covid-19 infection rates, there was a need to reopen part of the country’s sectors, but only for those who have been fully vaccinated.

“Following representations from the various sectors of the economy, Cabinet resolved and wishes to inform the nation that cinemas and theatres can now allow 50 percent sitting capacity of vaccinated clients.

“National arts galleries across the country can be opened to vaccinated clients only and all workers should be vaccinated,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Welcoming this development, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe yesterday said Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) sector spaces that have been permitted to operate must be inspected and have a NACZ certificate.

“Their staff must be vaccinated and they should ensure the availability of adequate potable water supply. They should provide safe sanitary facilities which are cleaned regularly. In addition, to ensure compliance and strict adherence to health regulations, all CCI venues should ensure that they host events where audiences are easily controlled and managed,” NACZ director Nicholas Moyo said while adding that the NACZ will continue to monitor the situation and engage the Government for the remaining CCI disciplines and art forms to be covered.

National Art Gallery in Bulawayo acting regional director Silenkosi Moyo heaped praises on the Ministry responsible for the sector for playing a part in the opening of the sector.

“We’re grateful to our Minister Kirsty Coventry for pushing for us to open. Art is a people-based business and as such, we’re happy for the opportunity to physically interact with our audience giving us both a platform to dialogue and share ideas.

“Not everyone has access to technological means of communication. The opening of galleries gives us the chance to engage with our various audiences as some programmes that have been put on hold can now resume,” said Moyo.

“We will continuously engage and encourage our stakeholders to adhere to the safety measures that are required as protection, safety and the well-being of everyone is very important. These are difficult times that we are living in and as such, we all need to be united in the fight against this pandemic.”

Bulawayo-based Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble director Phibion Ncube also welcomed the move saying his group is ready to resume operations.

“We’ve been waiting for this for quite a long time and we’re ready to start work. Our message to the masses is simple:

‘Let’s go and get vaccinated’ as such a stance brings hope to us artistes therefore we’ll continue to urge the public to get the jab.

“We’re now lining up our shows to take to the theatre as it’s been a long wait. But we’re optimistic that we’ll soon be performing,” said Ncube.

Geraldine Roche Drama (GRD) coordinator Khaliphile Sibanda said: “Fifty percent capacity is better than total closure thus we just have to adapt to doing simple shows that will not cost us above what we would have invested.

Half a loaf is better than nothing and I believe if we cooperate, the Government will allow us to open at full capacity.

“At the end of October, the play Miserables will be going on stage together with the last two shows of the Winter Festival,” she said.

Gwanda-based Jahunda Community Performing Arts and TIME Project director Adrian Drivo Sibanda said this is a positive move by Government as they were longing for physical interaction with their audiences.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes putting together masterclass theatre pieces and now is the time to exhibit them. Having an audience of about 50 vaccinated people is fair enough,” Drivo said.

He said venue owners, event promoters and producers must make sure that these spaces meet the required standards for the sector to operate smoothly.

“As an organisation, we’re working on mass-producing branded masks that shall be made available and compulsory to all our fans and audiences coming to watch our shows. We’re also working towards engaging health department experts to be present at all our events for inspection and supervision of all Covid-19 protocols,” he said.

Hwange-based Shangano Arts Trust founder and director Petros Ndlovu said this news could have not come at a better time as he was planning to stage a festival in November.

“I’m happy that the sector has opened up. We’re ready to work and of note is that Shangano Arts Trust will be holding a festival at Little Theatre in November that will have two plays.”

Young Artists Development School (Yads) founder Mzingaye Ngwabi said nothing beats physical interaction as most of their audiences do not have access to the internet.

“Our audiences don’t have access to the internet and some are still trying to educate themselves on how to use these platforms. Theatre plays are supposed to be held physically, that’s how they are designed. However, we’re planning to continue trying to come up with creative ways to make theatre plays interesting digitally because we’re not sure how long the theatres will be open,” said Ngwabi. — @mthabisi_mthire