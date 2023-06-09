Breaking News
Excitement as Leslie Kampila bags first Zima

09 Jun, 2023 - 16:06 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

 Finally, hard work has paid off for versatile musician Leslie Kampila after he bagged his first Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) gong at an awards ceremony held in Harare last weekend.

The artiste won the Best Dance (House/Gqom/ Kwaito/EDM) Artiste of the year award where he outshone competition from Master Zhoe, La Dee and King 98.This was the second time in a row that Leslie Kampila was nominated in the same category.

Leslie Kampila

 Said Leslie Kampila: “It’s been a long time coming and I cannot express the joy I feel after winning a national award. It’s actually a dream come true for any artiste to be recognised at this level.

“After last year’s nomination, I remained optimistic in hoping things would go my way this year and they did. God is great indeed. We’ve been putting in work to get this far with one of the highlights being the song Kumnandi featuring Msiz’kay hitting number one on South Africa Music TV.”

He said next month, he will drop a track featuring Trevor Dongo. It will be a fusion of sorts with some house elements and hosho instruments.”I have a feeling this one will hit big nationwide as it carries a distant timeless feel and a catchy hook. The song has been written by myself and Trevor and produced by Lance Hebron,” said Leslie Kampila. – @mthabisi_mthire

