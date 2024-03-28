FACT Zimbabwe empowers community workers in Masvingo with bicycles for enhanced service delivery

FACT Zimbabwe has initiated the distribution of bicycles to community workers in Masvingo Province as part of an effort to improve access to essential services in remote areas for vulnerable children and families by boosting mobility.

The initiative is meant to equip and empower Community Childcare Workers (CCWs), Community-Based Facilitators (CBFs) and Club Mentors supporting SPACE for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) and DREAMS SMART Girls across all districts.

FACT Zimbabwe handed over 220 bicycles to the cadres yesterday at Masvingo’s Chevron Regency Hotel. The bicycles are being distributed to all districts: Gutu (67), Chivi (54), Chiredzi (14), Mwenezi (14), Masvingo (20), and Zaka (51).

FACT Zimbabwe is a private organisation that works to improve children’s health, including HIV and AIDS, and reduce poverty among marginalized people in Zimbabwe and beyond with a special focus on gender.

Addressing community cadres and stakeholders, FACT Zimbabwe Executive Director Mrs Gertrude Shumba said the gesture is proof of the organisation’s dedication to community empowerment and development.

“These bicycles are not just a means of transportation; they are a symbol of our commitment to community empowerment,” said Mrs Shumba.

“With increased reach, our community cadres can provide crucial services like HIV prevention education, access to health care and psychosocial support to a wider range of vulnerable children and families.”

Mrs Shumba said the program is an endorsement of the government’s drive for community development and the provision of adequate services.

“FACT Zimbabwe is proud to compliment the tireless efforts of the government in strengthening communities across Masvingo Districts- Chiredzi, Chivi, Gutu Mwenezi, Masvingo and Zaka.

“This bicycle distribution signifies a new chapter in our fight for a brighter future for vulnerable children, their families and Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) in the province,” she said.

It is expected that the bicycles will significantly boost the performance and effectiveness of delivery, leading to better implementation.

Speaking at the same occasion, Director of Coordination in the Minister of State’s office, Masvingo Province, Mr Irvine Kanerusine representing the Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution applauded FACT Zimbabwe’s outreach development program.

Mr Kanerusine said strengthening communities is key to national growth and sustainability.

“By empowering our communities, we are laying the groundwork for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set forth by the United Nations, to which Zimbabwe is a member including ensuring good health and wellbeing, achieving gender equality and promoting decent work and economic growth which can only be achieved through empowered and engaged communities.

“The bicycles distributed are a symbol of empowerment and also represent the Government’s and FACT Zimbabwe’s commitment to working hand in hand with community cadres to achieve Vision 2030- a prosperous and empowered nation,” said Mr Kanerusine.

Masvingo Urban CCW member and trainer, Ms Tracy Musakaruka said the programme will benefit community cadres to deliver to communities.

“FACT Zimbabwe’s timing with this program could not be more perfect, considering the challenges workers have been facing in reaching various locations to support children and families in need,” she said.

“We are grateful for this support and are excitedly anticipating further contributions that will aid us in achieving our goal as a province in delivering social welfare services.” -@NyikaLingani