Family swept away in flooded Sanyati River: bodies of mum and infant retrieved, dad still missing

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

THREE members of the same family, including an infant, were swept away in a flooded Sanyati River as they attempted to cross in a makeshift canoe.

The incident occurred in Gokwe North District on 21 January around 5 PM.

The couple wanted to take their ill child to a health institution across the river.

Simbarashe Kanyonde (27) and his wife Lucia Dzimba (23) together with their 7-day-old baby, all of Village Mutukani, Chief Chireya in Gokwe North, lost their lives after the makeshift canoe they were using capsized midway and were swept away by the river.

Midlands Police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said: “The two wanted to take their ill child to Chidamoyo Hospital to seek treatment for the baby. When they reached the Sanyati River, they boarded a canoe intending to cross to the other side. The canoe however capsized in the middle of the river and the family was swept away,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The body of Dzimba and her baby who was tied on her back, were found floating and retrieved by villagers about 700 meters down the river.

The bodies have since been taken to Gokwe North District Hospital.

Police and villagers continue to search for Kanyonde, who is still missing.

“We urge members of the public to desist from crossing flooded rivers to avoid unnecessary loss of lives,” said Inspector Mahoko.