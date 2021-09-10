Farai Tawachera rejoins Bulawayo Chiefs

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC assistant coach Farai Tawachera has joined Bulawayo Chiefs FC as second assistant in the new Ninjas’ technical set-up.

Tawachera was introduced to the players at today’s training session held at Luveve Stadium.

His appointment came two days after Chiefs hired Mark Mathe, formerly with Chicken Inn, Highlanders, Caps United, Harare City and Talen Vision.

Mathe and Tawachera will be in charge of pre-season training while awaiting the arrival of a foreign coach.

“Tawachera has rejoined the club as an assistant coach. We are happy to have him back,” said Dumisani Mantula-Sibanda, Chiefs’ secretary.

Chiefs are also in the hunt for a strength and conditioning coach, who will be responsible for improving players’ performance, reducing injuries and teaching lifelong fitness and movement skills.

Mathe will double up as an analyst. – @ZililoR