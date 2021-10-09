Farmer defies disability

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

She lost her left leg after being hit by a car while standing at a bus stop and now uses a pair of crutches to maintain balance while doing her household and other chores, including commercial farming.

From training as a teacher at Mkoba Teachers’ College in 1996, to teaching at Shabanie Mine Primary School in Zvishavane, to becoming a Senator, Mrs Anna Shiri (50), is now a successful farmer.

In Zimbabwe, persons with disabilities constitute about 10 percent of the population and according to Mrs Shiri, are the most marginalised group in the country as they are excluded from employment despite having good educational qualifications.

However, for this former Senator representing people with disabilities, disability has not and will never discourage her from achieving she dreams.

Mrs Shiri was allocated a farm by the Government in Umsungwe Block just outside Gweru where she is practising mixed agriculture, has goats, pigs, chickens and cattle and employs three locals.

She has even constructed accommodation for her employees at the farm.

Mrs Shiri is the National Council of Disabled Persons (NCDP) in Zimbabwe national president and Chronicle caught up with her at her offices where she was engaged in meetings to plan for the ninth edition of the National Disability Expo to be held in Gweru next week.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officiate at the expo pencilled to run from Monday to Wednesday at the Gweru Sports Club.

The expo’s key focus is enabling persons with disabilities to access existing technologies, equipment, aids, services and products.

Mrs Shiri multi-tasks and was able to respond to questions from Chronicle while directing City of Gweru Fire Department workers on where to erect banners to advertise the expo.

“Anyone coming into Gweru from any direction must be able to see signs about the expo. Remember President Mnangagwa is officiating and it must be a huge event,” she gives instructions.

Back to the interview, Mrs Shiri said she has been able to embark on mixed agriculture at her farm despite her condition.

“I hate it when people say we are people living with disabilities. Yes, I am disabled, but I live with other people who are not disabled. Rather you must say people with disabilities,” she said.

“I have managed to build cottages for my employees and we are in process of hiring more labour. We have cattle, goats, sheep, we grow maize and other fresh produce,” said Mrs Shiri.

She said she also managed to build her own beautiful house at the farm where she now lives with her family.

“I am a true reflection of the fact that disability is not inability. With my condition, I can do anything and that is what we are thriving at. We are talking of total empowerment of people with disabilities in the country,” said Sen Shiri who was born at Musume Mission Hospital in Mberengwa.

“In 1993 I was hit by a car while standing at a bus stop in Mambo, Gweru, together with more than 15 other people.

It was drizzling and the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and hit me. The injuries on my left leg failed to get healed and maggots and pus started to develop to the extent the doctors suggested that it had to be amputated.

After amputation, that is when I became a disabled person,” said Mrs Shiri.

She said while using crutches, she went on to train as a teacher at Mkoba Teachers’ College in 1996.

“Before training as a teacher, I did voluntary work at the National Council for Disabled Persons in Zimbabwe in Gweru before enrolling at Mkoba Teachers’ College. The library and hostels were upstairs but I soldiered on,” said Mrs Shiri.

She said she can drive herself and can do all things which a woman can do without any barriers.

The farmer is advocating for universal designs such as ramps and rails on Government buildings as well as universal access to information in the form of enlarged prints and or Braille.

“In towns and cities, in Government buildings and public places, there should be universal access designs, there should be rails like we have at the Gweru Magistrate’s Courts or at the National Social Security Authority.

“We want access to information also, we want information on Braille and enlarged prints. We want access to wheelchairs at affordable prices,” she said.

She said there is need to address the inequalities between men and women and passive participation of youth and women in issues to do with unemployment, and poverty alleviation.

“We need to promote the rights of women and youths with disabilities through advocacy, awareness raising campaigns, training of community ward focal persons, sexual and reproductive health rights programmes, and disaster risk reduction programmes.

“These activities also aim at increasing participation of women and youths with disabilities in governance through inclusive dialogue with relevant ministries,” she said.

The Gweru expo, she said, also gives an opportunity for service and product providers to interact with persons with disabilities and create valuable networks.

During the expo, stakeholders and organisations representing PWDs will be exhibiting different products, technologies, talents, crafts and other services from the disabilities sector under strict Covid-19 pandemic measures.

In parting, Mrs Shiri said anyone can wake up one day with some form of disability.

“One can lose eyesight, can be hit by a car and be wheelchair bound for life. So, there is a need for society to recognise PWDs. There is no need to look down upon them. We have a caring Government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa which has our interests at heart. Disabilities desks are being opened in Government, the disabilities Bills and others. So, we are thankful for socio-economic changing opportunities so that we do away with the begging syndrome. Rise PWD Rise,” she said.

Special advisor on national disability issues in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Cde Joshua Malinga said the expo is one sure way of letting persons with disabilities express themselves on what they are capable of doing.

“In the exhibition of various disability-inspired projects lessons are learnt by both the disabled and non-disabled people and society that a lot can be achieved by persons with disabilities as long as platforms are available for them to follow their dreams and goals.

“In terms of universal designs in public places and universal access to information there is still a lot that the country can still do. Persons with disabilities are still facing a lot of challenges as can be witnessed in certain instances like lack of sign language in public health institutions, education offering institutions and general service provision places just to highlight one aspect,” he said.

Cde Malinga said the launch of the National Disability Policy in June by President Mnangagwa spells hope and bold intent by the Government to alleviate such problems.