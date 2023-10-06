WATCH: Farmers in Matabeleland South urged to adopt grain swap

Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland South, Mrs Latiso Dlamini-Maseko (left) presents Presidential inputs to Chief Wasi during Matabeleland South grain swap at Momearn farm in Mangwe district yesterday.

SMALLHOLDER farmers in Matabeleland South province are optimistic of recording good harvests in the 2023/20243 summer cropping season and also embraced the Government’s new grain swap programme.

Under the programme, a farmer can take their sorghum to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) in exchange for maize on a one-to-one basis for up to 1 tonne for each household so that they include some white sadza in their personal diet.

The grain swap initiative is aimed at encouraging maize and traditional grains production in appropriate agro-ecological regions A majority of farmers have indicated that although traditional grains have many health benefits, white sadza will boost their morale and confidence in the community. Traditional grains are more drought-resistant and can cope with fairly long dry intervals, so harvests are possible where maize is likely to be wiped out. But farmers in these arid areas still want to try for some maize, even if they lose the crop most years.

Government has already started distributing inputs under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, which is targeting 3,5 million farmers.

The idea behind the grain swap initiative is to ensure that farmers and villagers in dry regions plant drought-resistant crops which they can then swap for other grains with other farmers to avoid a total loss in case of a drought. The farmers, according to the Government, will be required to converge at the GMB, where they will carry out the process of the swap or can organise themselves into units and perform the task at various levels, based on their locations.

With weather experts predicting that most parts of the country will receive normal to below-normal rainfall due to the El Nino effects, farmers in Matabeleland South province have been urged to plant drought-resistant crops such as sorghum, millet and rapoko, as mitigation measures to ensure they are guaranteed of a good harvest.

According to the 2023/2024 rainfall forecast, Matabeleland South, parts of the Midlands and parts of Matabeleland North provinces are expected to receive below-normal-to-normal rainfall.

Normal rainfall with a bias towards below-normal rainfall is highly likely for the remaining provinces for the sub-season October-November-December 2023.

In light of the likely drought, caused by the El Nino phenomenon, farmers in the region said they have taken heed of Government calls to adopt farming techniques such as Intwasa/Pfumvudza, as well as planting drought-resistant crops to avoid a drought-induced catastrophe.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development through the Agricultural Rural Development and Advisory Services, launched the grain swap, Intwasa and Presidential Input Scheme during a field day at Mr Hebert Ndlovu’s homestead in Momearn Farm in Mangwe district.

It was a hive of activity as farmers exchanged ideas on various farming methods including the rearing of livestock.

Mr Ndlovu implored farmers in the region to embrace the farming of small grains. “It makes sense that we plant drought-resistant crops in light of the pending drought. This will ensure that we have crops that we can then swap with farmers from other regions to avert starvation,” he said.

“Farmers should also embrace the Intwasa/Pfumvudza initiative. This is a sure way of ensuring that we are food-sufficient. This will also ensure that we are able to attain an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, as we strive to revive our economy through food security and agriculture.”

Another farmer Ms Sibonginkosi Dube said she welcomed the initiative and was excited to receive Presidential inputs, which will boost productivity at her farm.

“Government continues to assist us and we as farmers must ensure that we live up to the expectations,” she said.

Matabeleland South Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs Mrs Latiso Dlamini-Maseko said under the grain swap initiative farmers can exchange a maximum of five, 50kg bags of maize and traditional grains at the GMB.

She said the grain swap programme is aimed at maximising maize and small grain production in agro-ecological regions.

“Agro-ecological regions are characterised by dry conditions and unreliable rainfall. There is an obsession with growing maize even in regions where crop failure is certain,” said Mrs Dlamini-Maseko.

“Farmers particularly in Matabeleland South’s drier regions often suffer huge losses due to crop failure despite the option to grow drought-resistant grains.”

Mrs Dlamini-Maseko said the main drive of the crop swap is to promote appropriate grain production in ecological regions.

She said the swap programme will also strengthen ecological matching, build farmer resilience and encourage diversification as a drought mitigation strategy.

“These interventions are expected to catalyse the attainment of Vision 2030 and achieve food security starting from villages, cascading to wards, districts, provinces and ultimately the nation.

It also aims at boosting agricultural productivity and ensuring food sufficiency and export surplus,” said Mrs Dlamini-Maseko.

She said the climate-proofing initiative has set the tone for early planting, precision and timely operations.

“The adoption of drought-tolerant crop varieties has increased by a significant margin that will in turn provide a clear-cut answer to the El Nino-induced drought in the forthcoming farming season,” said Mrs Dlamini-Maseko.

“Beneficiaries will bear testimony to these initiatives and schemes. They enhance production and assure food stability. Farming methods such as Intwasa/Pfumvudza promote sustainable farming practices, such as the use of cover crops and crop rotation, which help to preserve soil fertility and erosion.”

