Fifa to capacitate women coaches worldwide

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

World football governing body Fifa has announced the launch of an application process for the sixth coach education programme targeting women coaches globally.

This follows the launch of the Fifa women’s development programme in September 2020 aimed at increasing the number of women coaches, create easier pathways for women’s football players to gain qualifications and employment in coaching after their playing careers and to educate and inspire female players and coaches to ensure long careers in football.

“Supporting our member associations to achieve their objectives for women’s football remains a top priority for Fifa. Following the launch of the Fifa women’s development programme in September

2020, we are pleased to announce that we are now opening the application process for the sixth programme, Coach Education Scholarships,” wrote Fifa general secretary Fatma Samoura in a circular to Fifa member associations.

“All applicants will have to submit the enclosed application form, together with documents confirming that they meet the above-mentioned criteria, namely C Licence certificate (or a higher licence certificate), coach logbook and/or letter of confirmation of current coaching status, and proof of acceptance to the coach education course indicated in the application. Fifa’s support will include an option for online mentoring (career development guidance), and each applicant will need to indicate whether this is of interest when submitting the application form.”

There will be two application windows in 2021, the first in June 30 and the second on October 31, and application letters should be sent to [email protected]

“We are looking forward to working with you to further accelerate the growth of women’s football in your country as we strive to reach our objectives,” Samoura wrote.