First time lucky

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

Takudzwa Juma (21) and Lisa Kobekile (19) were recently crowned Mr and Miss Gweru respectively at a pageant that was hosted by Image Modelling Agency at the up-class Milan Family Restaurant.

Held under the theme “The Pinnacle of Beauty”, the contest saw 16 aspirants, 11 girls and five boys battle it out for the crown.

For winning, Juma and Kobekile walked away with school fees vouchers for a year among many other prizes that were sponsored by Milan Family Restaurant.

The pageant made its return this year after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chronicle Showbiz interviewed the winners to get to know them better. Below are their profiles.

Miss Gweru – Lisa Kobekile

Lisa Kobekile was born in Kadoma and relocated to Gweru with her mother and three siblings in 2003.

“Unfortunately my father couldn’t travel to Gweru with us due to work commitments, but he used to visit us regularly. When he passed away, my mother took over the responsibility to fend for the family,” Kobekile said.

She said she attended the elite Midlands Christian College.

“My hard-working mother managed to take me to the best school in the Midlands province. I was enrolled at Midlands Christian School before proceeding to Midlands Christian College where I completed my Advanced Level studies. Her efforts throughout this process showed me how strong women can really be.”

Growing up, Kobekile was a sports person who played volleyball. She was also in the athletics and swimming teams.

However, she never thought she would take part in a beauty pageant.

“I never thought that I’d take part in a beauty pageant and this changed in 2019 when I attended the 10th annual Miss Gweru pageant. I remember the overwhelming emotions I felt that day as I watched the contestants walking on the ramp. When it was time for the winner to be crowned, my mind was made up.

“I told myself I would contest in the next pageant, but due to Covid-19 the following year’s pageant was cancelled.

When they announced the 2022 pageant I was excited,” she said.

Kobekile said this pageant was her launch pad to modelling as she wants to contest in bigger pageants.

“The journey in my modelling career has just started as I feel empowered and motivated. No one is a better supporter than yourself and if you can’t believe in yourself, how do you expect others to believe in you,” she said..

Kobekile is working at Milan Family Restaurant, but she says she wants to study tourism and hospitality or marketing at university.

Mr Gweru – Takudzwa Juma

Takudzwa Juma said he was born and raised in the city of Gweru by a single mother along with his young brother and two sisters. He attended Stanley Primary School in Gweru and Guinea Fowl High School.

“My hobbies include drawing, singing and a bit of working out. I pride myself in being the artistic type so anything that gives me the chance to showcase my creative abilities, I’m up for it. My role model is my mother because she’s a strong, charismatic and vibrant woman. I believe that if I manage to have those qualities, I’ll be able to go far in life,” said Juma.

He said he fell in love with modelling because it was a new and different way of expressing himself. Like Kobekile, Juma said this was his first time on the ramp.

“This was my first time to model so it was something new and I must admit that I fell in love with it. It means a lot to have participated in the contest and won,” he said.

He thanked veteran modelling instructor and event organiser, Mavis Koslek for giving him such an opportunity.

“I believe that if we have more people like her who see greatness in individuals such as myself, we can do wonders,” said Juma.

He said he is looking forward to putting the City of Progress on the map by participating in bigger pageants.

“I’m ready to participate in bigger pageants; from national to international ones,” he said.

Commenting on the event, Koslek said it was interesting to have both sexes sharing the ramp.

“We had never had male contestants so we decided to spice things up by including the boy child.

This year’s pageant was good and next year it will be bigger and better,” Koslek said.