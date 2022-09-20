Five die in fatal road accident along Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway

20 Sep, 2022 - 10:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Five die in fatal road accident along Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

FIVE people died after a Toyota Corolla vehicle collided with a Mazda Axela along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said four people died on the spot and the fifth person died upon admission at Esigodini Hospital.

“We recorded a fatal road traffic accident where five people died whilst three others were seriously injured, which occurred on 18 September at around 1830 hours at the 85 km peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

“A Toyota Corolla vehicle with five passengers on board was involved in a head on collusion with a Mazda Axela vehicle with one passenger on board.

As a result of the accident, four people died on the spot while the driver of Toyota Corolla vehicle died upon admission at Esigodini District Hospital,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said investigations were underway.

He urged motorists to observe road regulations to avoid loss of life

@Dube-Matutu

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting