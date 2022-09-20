Five die in fatal road accident along Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

FIVE people died after a Toyota Corolla vehicle collided with a Mazda Axela along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said four people died on the spot and the fifth person died upon admission at Esigodini Hospital.

“We recorded a fatal road traffic accident where five people died whilst three others were seriously injured, which occurred on 18 September at around 1830 hours at the 85 km peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

“A Toyota Corolla vehicle with five passengers on board was involved in a head on collusion with a Mazda Axela vehicle with one passenger on board.

As a result of the accident, four people died on the spot while the driver of Toyota Corolla vehicle died upon admission at Esigodini District Hospital,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said investigations were underway.

He urged motorists to observe road regulations to avoid loss of life

