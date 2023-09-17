Five die in head-on collision

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

FIVE people died and one person was injured when a Volvo truck collided head-on with a Mercedes Benz truck at the 96 kilometer mark along the Harare-Masvingo Road.

The incident occured on 15 september.

In a statement, police said the injured and the deceased were transported to Chivhu General Hospital.

“The ZRP confirm a fatal road traffic accident in which five people were killed while one person was injured when a Volvo Truck travelling towards Chivhu with no passengers on board was involved in a head-on-collision with a Benz rigid truck which was travelling in the opoposite direction with five passengers on board at the 96 kilometre peg along Harare–Masvingo road on 15/09/23 at around 1830 hours,” reads the statement.