FlyNamibia to launch direct flights between Windhoek and Victoria Falls, boosting Zimbabwe’s regional connectivity

Business Writer

FLYNAMIBIA is expected to launch flights between Windhoek and Victoria Falls in April, a key element in Zimbabwe’s regional network expansion strategy.

In an update on X, Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) on Saturday said: “Exciting News! Starting April 4, 2024, @flynamibia will connect the natural wonders of Windhoek with the majestic Victoria Falls! Get ready to explore more of Africa’s beauty with direct flights.”

The flight will enhance regional connectivity.

The development is a further endorsement of the Zimbabwe “Open Skies Policy” as more airlines continue to show interest in flying into Zimbabwe.

The aviation industry is regarded as the lifeblood of the global economy as it facilitates business efficiency through enhanced safety and security of travelers as well as cargo movement.

The government’s vision to transform the country into an upper middle-income status by 2030, has inspired the drive towards full implementation of the ‘Open Skies Policy’ as guided by the mantra: “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” and the African Union 2063 Agenda towards a Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).