Form 3 pupils help classmate give birth during lessons

While confirming the incident, School head, Brother Phillip Mapiravana however, insisted that the girl gave birth at the hostels. “It is true she was doing Form 3 at our school. She is currently safe and the parents from Gweru have since been informed. That is all I can say for now,” he said.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) Spokesperson, Mr Taungana Ndoro said arrangements have been made for the child to receive post-natal care. “Yes, it is true that one of our pupils gave birth in the hostels and is currently receiving post-natal attention.

The school led by the Health Coordinator who is a trained teacher assisted her in giving birth,” said Mr Ndoro. He said the ministry has since deployed learner welfare officials to assist the learners. “We have also deployed our Learner Welfare department to provide socio-psycho support to the pupil as well as other pupils at the school,” said Mr Ndoro.

This comes at a time when the country is grappling with issues of child pregnancy and marriages that have wreaked havoc across the country.

The first family led by President Emerson Mnangagwa as well as Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa are at the forefront in the fight against the scourge having lined up a number of programmes like ‘gota/nhanga’ to conscientise women and girls against indulging in early sexual debuts.

Lobby groups are also at the forefront calling for stiffer penalties for people who sleep with underage children. The Government through MoPSE has launched a “Catch up Strategy’ toas a way of return children who drop out of school due to various reasons, including pregnancies, to school.