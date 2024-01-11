Form 4 pupil arrested for fatal brick attack in Bulawayo

Thokozile Mbedzi, Online Writer

A Tragic incident occurred in Bulawayo when a Form 4 pupil allegedly struck another pupil with a brick, resulting in the victim’s death in December.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said they arrested the suspect.

“Police arrested a male juvenile aged 16 years (name withheld because he is a minor) who is a Form 4 student at a College in Town in connection with a murder case of Siphamandla Mpofu a male adult aged 18 years.

“They are both from Lobengula West, Bulawayo and they reside in the same neighbourhood.

On the 11th of December 2023 at around 4pm the now deceased was walking to a nearby Tuck-shop when he met the accused person who was in the company of his friend.

“The accused person picked up a piece of brick and hit the now deceased on the right ear over an undisclosed issue and he fell on the ground.

“The accused person and his friend ran away from the scene.

“The now deceased who was left bleeding from the right ear was seen by a passerby who summoned an ambulance which ferried him to Mpilo Hospital for medical treatment and he was admitted.

“He passed away on the 13th of December 2023 at around 1500 hours.

“A police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person.

“We urge members of the public not to use violence whenever they are settling their disputes as this leads to unnecessary loss of lives, said Asst Insp Msebele.