Former Highlanders striker Makanda off to Kosovo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

FORMER Highlanders striker Tinashe Makanda is set to break new ground for local players after being invited to a three week trial period by a top Kosovo league outfit KF Drenica.

The trials are suppose to commence on Thursday with the speedy forward staying in the European nation for three weeks before formal contractual negotiations begin if he makes the grade, as is expected.

“After much deliberation with the team board, we wish to formally invite Makanda Tinashe from Zimbabwe to our three weeks open trials that will be hosted in Bajram Aliu Stadium. We urge the authorities of Kosovo to give this player all the necessary passage to the country. The trial will commence on November 5 and will last for three weeks.

KF Drenica will take care of the player’s flight ticket and all his welfare until proper contract I signed with the club. The player will be accommodated in Hotel Adria in Skenderaj and will be transferred to our complex as soon as we complete his contract signing deal,” reads the letter of trial invite, signed by the club president Agim Ademi and chairman Ilir Veliqi.

KF Drenica play in the Kosovo Super League Division and last season finished the year on eighth position in their 12th team league.

Makanda severed his ties with the Bulawayo giants following the expiry of his contract in June this year and the two parties failed to reach an agreement on a further contract extension. He was rumoured to have joined Bosso’s arch rivals, Dynamos but his camp vehemently denied the reports, claiming that the pictures that circulated on the social media had nothing to do with the player joining the Harare giants but was infact a separate arrangement with Dynamos’ sponsors.