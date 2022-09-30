Former PA Mzilethi dies

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

FORMER freedom fighter and Matabeleland North and South Provincial administrator Cde Joberg Zwelibanzi Mzilethi Nyoni has died.

He was 80.

A brother to the late and family spokesperson Mr James Dannis Nyoni confirmed the death of the war veteran at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) on Monday.

Cde Zwelibanzi did his education at Nkayi Primary School, Zenka Mission, John Tallach and Inyathi Mission School among others.

He briefly worked at Mbuyazwe Primary School in Umguza District.

He then got involved in political activities which forced him to leave the country as the whites were after him.

“He joined the Zapu Youth League — Zhanda underground group that went around white suburbs writing the Zapu graffiti on the white men’s cars and properties.

“We did not know anything but when police started hunting for him that is when we discovered his political activism.

“We then took him to hide at the late Cde Thenjiwe Lesabe’s house but their intelligence got to know about it and we had to move him to Mpopoma to my friend Mahlamvana’s house. They again traced him and we engaged Cde Lesabe who facilitated his crossing into Zambia via Botswana,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said his brother crossed the border when he was very ill but recovered after being treated in Botswana.

Mr Nyoni said the late received military training in Zambia and was injured during the Sidobe battle in Hwange.

“He was seriously injured and was taken back to Lusaka and later sent to the Soviet Union for treatment.

“He was given ten years to live but defied that by living more years. After recovery he became an arms specialist based in Lusaka.

In March 1, 1977, the late played a leading role in the arrest of senior Zapu leaders over their unhappiness about the direction the war was taking.

The seniors were rescued by Zambian soldiers resulting in the arrest of Cde Mzilethi. After his release, Zapu did not want him back and he went to Britain under External Rhodesian Fund and pursued education at various universities there,” he said.

Mr Nyoni said the late also taught in Britain and furthered his education in the United States before returning home after independence.

He said his late brother was first employed as district administrator for Binga District in Matabeleland North Province.

“He was the pioneer of the Statistics and Population Studies Department now called Zimbabwe Statistics Agency-Zimstat. He later became Provincial Administrator for Matabeleland North and also for Matabeleland South provinces before going back to Harare as deputy secretary for Community Development which was his last Government posting before retiring to run a farming business and a preschool.

“During his time in Government he was no longer active in politics but his friends always came to consult him on many issues,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said Mr Mzilethi’s wife passed away in 2018 and he is survived by two children and grandchildren.

He said the family has lost a pillar of strength.

“The other brothers passed away so the two of us were in charge of the family and his death therefore left a void which is difficult to fill,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said Cde Mzilethi will be laid to rest on Saturday at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube said it was sad that the region continues to lose experienced people.

“We are mourning as Bulawayo that abantu abadala lokhu bethintitheka. We join the Nyoni family in mourning their loss.

“He worked for a long time in Government. I was shocked when I received news of his death because I had not been informed that he was ill. Cde Nyoni is among former senior civil servants that performed their duties with dedication,” she said.

Mourners are gathered at No 14 Atterberry road in Kumalo suburb. — @themkhust