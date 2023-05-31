Four armed robbers arrested, one shot

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Four armed robbers have been arrested by police, one of which after a shootout with law officers, following a spate of raids in Bulawayo in April and May, where the suspects broke into homes, stealing groceries, cellphones and money from victims.

In a statement, National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the four Vusumuzi Mguni (24), Mbekezeli Moyo (33), Andile Mudana (25) and Nkazimulo Ndimande Nyoni (27) were arrested in connection with armed robbery cases which occurred in Bulawayo from April 11 to May 23 2023.

Mguni, according to Assistant Commissioner Nyathi was arrested on Africa day after an armed robbery at a homestead at Zangewani Village in Sigola, Umguza on May 10.

He was also wanted for an armed robbery that occurred at Council for the Blind in Bulawayo.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said Mguni then implicated, Nkazimulo Ndimande Nyoni, Uyapho Ndlovu (who is on remand in Khami Prison for other robbery cases), Prosper Moyo alias Professor, Prince Dube and one named Mukaya.

He said Mguni led detectives to Nyoni and a shootout ensued.

“Vusumuzi Mguni led the detectives to Hawkflight Terminus in Bulawayo where Nkazimulo Ndimande Nyoni was arrested after a shoot-out. Nkazimulo Ndimande Nyoni was shot on the left thigh and is admitted at a local hospital in Bulawayo,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said the arrest led to the recovery of a gas-operated pellet gun, two axes, a machete, a bolt cutter, two pairs of school shoes, a bag, groceries and several balaclavas.

“Vusumuzi Mguni further led the detectives to the arrest of other suspects, Moyo and Andile Mudana, leading to the recovery of groceries, cosmetics, blankets, Kango pots and various clothing, among other valuables,” said Assistant Commissioner.

“The suspects are linked to a robbery case which occurred on 11th April 2023 at a certain house in Lovedale Bulawayo, where US$ 785.00, and ZAR 1300.00 cash, beer, two cellphones, meat and fish were stolen, and another robbery case which occurred on 12th April 2023 at a certain house in Mbundane, Bulawayo where US$44.00 and ZAR 350-00 and other valuables worth US$700.00 were stolen.”

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the suspects also cleared a case of robbery which occurred on May 23 at a house along Gilchrist Road, Norwood, Bulawayo where the victim was attacked before household goods, two cellphones and groceries were stolen.

He said the Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects identified as, Prosper Moyo alias Professor, Prince Dube, Mukaya and JB.

“Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that operations targeting robbery syndicates have been intensified throughout the country. The Police assures the public that it will account for all robbery suspects and ensure the law takes its course,” he said.

