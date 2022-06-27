Four machete armed robbers arrested

The Chronicle

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

FOUR suspected armed robbers who have been using machetes to terrorise Gweru residents have been arrested.

Gweru police arrested Tafara Mabika (23), Blessing Chikomba (22, both from Mkoba – Joseph Moyo (22) and Dither Chigondo (26), from Woodlands after they were tipped of by members of the public.

The two other members of the gang are still at large.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the gang specialised in burglary and used machetes to intimidate their victims.

“Police managed to recover stolen property which includes seven gas tanks, six cellphone handsets, laptops, wallets and a bunch of keys all with a total value of US$330,” Inspector Mahoko said.

He added that most of the recovered stolen property had been positively identified by the owners.

“Most of the recovered property has been identified by its owners. We invite the public to assist the police in identifying the outstanding property,” he added.

Insp Mahoko also said that close to ten cases of robberies and unlawful entry have been solved following the arrest of the men.

